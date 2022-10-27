Tuggeranong is a home to history and passion

The businesses in the region deliver a variety of services passionately to the Tuggeranong community, priding themselves on customer service.

TUGGERANONG, one of the original 18 districts in the ACT, was derived from the Ngunnawal expression “Togranong”, which roughly translates to “cold plains”.

These days the district is a set of contiguous residential suburbs consolidated around Lake Tuggeranong, with a population of 89,461.

Discount chemist with further discounted perfumes

YOUR Discount Chemist Tuggeranong offers a full pharmacy range “plus more”, says owner Said Khodary.

“We opened in August, making it the 14th store for the family-owned and run discount chain,” he says

“We have a massive range and have everything people need at our everyday low prices. The store is one of the largest in Canberra at more than 600 square metres.

“We also discount our prescription prices for those people not on concession or pension cards.”

Said says in the lead up to Christmas, Your Discount Chemist Tuggeranong is having a massive perfume sale of more than 600 designer perfumes with up to 70 per cent off perfume and cologne brands, including Calvin Klein, Ariana Grande, Giorgio Armani, Clinique, Gucci and David Beckham.

The superstore is also filled with vitamins, cosmetics, skincare and even pet care.

“We love the area here, great amenities and it is easy to get to,” he says.

Your Discount Chemist Tuggeranong, Shop 13-15, 38 Reed Street North, Greenway. Call 6293 3782 or visit yourdiscountchemist.com.au

Sandy’s ‘happy’ store is getting ready for Christmas

HAVING moved into a new and bigger store earlier this year, Charlie & Chums owner Sandy Borgo says there’s even more to discover.

Now located across from Target in Tuggeranong South.Point, Sandy says the store has added even more to its range of practical accessories and decorative pet-themed gifts.

“We’ve got a whole new lot of dog bowls that are square and rectangle-shaped for water and food, which makes it easier for the bowls to sit up against a wall and they come in three colours,” she says.

“We’ve got some cheese boards and knives, picnic items, wine coasters and there’s plenty more stock coming soon.

“There’s toys for cats and dogs, pet hair brushes and brooms, bookmarks, bags, painted mugs, figurines, sculptures, leashes, collars and much more.”

Sandy says the store is also now better set out, with dedicated sections for garden, wall art, pet supplies, giftware and more.

“We’ve even started getting Christmas stock in so people can get their shopping done early,” she says.

“People tell me that the store makes them feel happy. I have people who can come in and spend an hour just looking around.”

Charlie & Chums, Tuggeranong South.Point across from Target. Call 0402 097580 or visit charlieandchums.com.au

Experience a function in a country setting

TUGGERANONG Homestead is only 15 minutes from the airport, in a beautiful country setting, says owner Ann Filmer.

“You can get married anywhere on the property, we’ve got every backdrop except the beach,” she says.

Tuggeranong Homestead is also “an ideal venue for conferences, functions and other events.”

“We’ve got grapevines, we’ve got paddocks, country backdrops and rustic. We’ve got a choice between two arbours, dining tables and chairs, and we can set up the big machinery shed with cutlery, crockery and a water station.”

Ann says everything is included in the venue hire. People just have to pay for catering, and decide how much they want to spend.

“We’ve got on-hand expertise and great customer service as well,”

she says.

“We are pet-friendly, too. We encourage it because we’ve got Bruno – our working dog who looks after the chooks – to welcome you and your pet in.

“We’ve got 70 acres, so when you come in it’s very secluded, and you get complete privacy.”

Ann says people are welcome to bring along their own live music too, but they’re happy to supply their own speaker system for music.

One of the biggest things people love about Tuggeranong Homestead is that guests can feed the cows on site, too, as a novelty experience.

Tuggeranong Homestead, 51 Johnson Drive, Richardson. Call 6292 8888, or visit tuggeranonghomestead.com.au

Buggy adventure an experience to remember

THERE is nothing like Aussie Buggy Adventures in Canberra, says manager Charles Miller, which makes it very appealing.

Aussie Buggy Adventures is an off-road buggy tour company that strives for customer satisfaction, and a desire to share the experience with everyone.

The business opened in 2020, but Charles says COVID-19 forced a temporary shut down.

“It got back up and running this year and it has been very busy ever since,” he says.

“It adds to tourism in Canberra and we have options for everyone, we’re located just six kilometres south of Gordon.

“There is the ‘Hour of Power’, which obviously goes for an hour and it is family friendly, then there’s the ‘Mighty Ninety’ (minutes) and ‘King of the Hill’, which cover all terrains and gives people the opportunity to look out over Namadgi and Canberra.”

Charles says there are plenty of opportunities for photos along the way, as the custom-made trails take people across creeks and over large hills.

Charles says in the lead up to Christmas Aussie Buggy Adventures gets busy and offer gift vouchers for Christmas gift giving.

Aussie Buggy Adventures, 2022 Tharwa Drive. Call 0467 677200, or visit buggyadventures.com.au

Dale loves making dance lessons fun

TEACHING a range of classic dance styles, Dale’s Ballroom Dancing offers a fun way to get fit, socialise and compete in a friendly environment, says owner Dale Harris.

With medal classes on every Thursday from 5.30pm, Dale says she loves to welcome anyone to come and learn regardless of age or experience.

“We have people of all ages coming in for the classes,” she says.

“One of the great things about it is the fitness. You don’t realise how much exercise you’re doing, you’re constantly on the move.”

Dale is an expert in many styles of dance including New Vogue sequence dances, standard, tango, foxtrot, quickstep, Viennese waltz, and Latin cha cha, samba, jive, rumba and paso doble.

Backed by more than 25 years’ experience teaching dance, she started dancing at the age of six, when she developed an interest in ballroom dancing.

She’s since received many qualifications in ballroom dancing and is also a championship adjudicator who travels interstate to judge ballroom competitions.

Adult social classes are on every Wednesday from 7pm, and courses are run every seven weeks.

“Anyone can join. You can just rock up on the night and we can get you caught up in the course as we need,” she says.

Social dance is on every Monday from 7.30pm, “everyone and anyone is welcome”.

Dale’s Ballroom Dancing, 6/38 Reed Street North, Greenway. Call 0407 066110 or visit dalesballroomdancing.com

Deli brings memories of European home

ALPHA Continental Deli opened in 2019, but Judyta Malkus became the new owner in February this year.

“From the beginning, Alpha Continental Deli was focused on providing European products to the people of Tuggeranong and beyond,” says Judyta.

“We offer mostly Eastern European goods including deli products from Polish, German, Croatian and Australian butchers.

“We sell frozen dumplings, pastizzis, burek, breads, prepared meals and cakes, as well as a wide range of sweets, teas, spices and jars full of healthy and delicious salads, preserves and relishes.”

Judyta says what is most important is that customers of Alpha Continental Deli feel like they are at home.

“They enter the shop and they are in a different dimension, many of them go back to their childhood memories or they say it is like in their own country, the real European shop. For many others it is a learning adventure or a sentimental moment,” she says.

“I love my job now. I am still learning and gradually expanding the range of products in our shop with a huge help from our devoted customers who always ask for something new.

“We welcome everyone into our shop with joy and love talking to our customers. Everyone is invited to come and have a look, try our products and become a regular customer.”

Alpha Continental Deli, Shop 11, 150-180 Soward Way, Greenway. Call 6170 2230, or visit alphacontinentaldeli.com

Suzy is running workshops from a new location

SUZY Mooney, owner of About Face Beauty & Anti Aging Salon, is passionate about helping others.

In September, About Face Beauty moved to a new location at Reed Street North, Greenway, says Suzy.

“In 2023, About Face Beauty will be running workshops and short courses for people to earn a Certificate of Attainment, so book now,” she says.

The workshops and courses will be run in everything, Suzy says, from waxing to lash and brow tinting.

About Face Beauty & Anti Aging Salon offer facial treatments, LED light therapy, cosmetic tattooing, manicures and pedicures, gift vouchers, and eyelash and eyebrow treatments, says Suzy, who has been working in the beauty industry for 23 years.

“I enjoy making people look and feel their best, and getting positive skincare results,” she says.

About Face Beauty & Anti Aging Salon, Reed Street North, Greenway. Call 0488 932883 or visit aboutfacetuggeranong.com.au