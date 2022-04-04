Two dead in Snowy Mountains helicopter crash

TWO people have died following a helicopter crash near the Snowy Mountains.

Emergency services located the helicopter wreckage around 11:55pm last night (April 4) about 200m east of the Snowy Mountains Highway, at Kiandra Flats.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) Joint Rescue Coordination Centre were issued a request to locate the aircraft after it was last tracked in the area.

NSW Police said the occupants died at the scene, and their identities are yet to be confirmed.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has been notified and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.