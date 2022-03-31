Two more covid deaths in Canberra

A MAN in his 80s and a woman aged over 100 have died from COVID-19, ACT Health reported today (March 31).

One of the deaths occurred in the latest reporting period and another occurred in February.

It comes as the ACT recorded 1194 new cases of the virus today, consisting of 564 rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 630 positive PCRs.

That’s an increase of 55 infections in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 47 patients receiving care in hospital, with three of them in ICU.

Meanwhile, the southern NSW region tallied 364 new COVID-19 cases including 257 RATs and 107 PCRs.

Eighty-six of the new infections recorded were in the Queanbeyan-Palerang area, while 73 were detected in Goulburn-Mulwaree.