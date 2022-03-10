Two new judges named for ACT Supreme Court

GEOFFREY Kennett SC and Belinda Baker have been appointed new resident judges to the ACT Supreme Court.

In welcoming the new appointees, chief justice Lucy McCallum said: “Mr Kennett and Ms Baker are both known for their huge intellects, their astute legal analysis and their prodigious capacity for hard work.

“With our full complement of six judges the court is well placed to take on the challenges ahead.”

Mr Kennett, who is acknowledged for particular expertise in civil and administrative law, has more than 30 years legal experience and worked in Canberra from 1985 to 1998, before moving to Sydney to practice at the bar. He is currently the chair of the Administrative Law Committee of the Law Council of Australia and is a member of its Constitutional Law Committee.

Ms Baker, who has legal experience spanning over 20 years, was admitted as a legal practitioner in NSW in 2000. She is currently the Deputy Senior Crown Prosecutor with the NSW Director of Public Prosecutions and has appeared in more than 200 criminal appeals since 2016, including in the High Court.

Mr Kennett will fill the vacancy left by Justice Burns who retired from the Court in August. Ms Baker will replace Justice Michael Elkaim when he retires in December.

Mr Kennett will begin his appointment on March 21 and Ms Baker in December.

President of the ACT Bar Association Andrew Muller welcomed the announcement of the appointment of the new resident ACT Supreme Court judges saying: “The ACT Bar looks forward to working with Mr Kennett and Ms Baker and congratulates them on their appointments. They will each add significantly to the breadth of expertise in our Supreme Court.”