Two out of three for new youth orchestra

Music / “Easter” ACT Youth Orchestra, Canberra Girls Grammar Hall, April 2. Reviewed by GRAHAM MCDONALD.

IT has been a busy week for Canberra’s young orchestral musicians.

Earlier in the week was the newly formed Canberra Symphony Youth Chamber Orchestra and Saturday afternoon saw competing performances by the long-established Canberra Youth Orchestra and, another new ensemble, the ACT Youth Orchestra.

The back story here is that Rowan Harvey-Martin, the conductor and artistic director of the ACT Youth Orchestra, was formerly the conductor of the Canberra Youth Orchestra, from which position she was abruptly removed around a year ago during a period of managerial tumult within the CYO parent organisation, Music for Canberra.

We can only imagine that this new orchestra was formed to give emerging orchestral players an alternative musical outlet to that of the more established organisation.

This concert was the second outing for the new orchestra and was of mixed success. They presented three works, two of which worked quite well, the third not so satisfyingly.

The concert opened with a performance of Pergolesi’s “Stabat Mater”, written in 1736. This was done with a string orchestra of 16 players, the Gabriel Choir from Canberra Girls Grammar, soloists Michaella Edelstein (soprano) and Sonia Anfiloff (alto), all directed by Harvey-Martin at the harpsichord. There was some tentative string playing, but the choir did well (with one notable young soprano in the front row) and the soloists’ skill lifted the overall performance. All in all, an entirely listenable piece of music, though perhaps a little shorter than usual.

The other two works on the program used the entire orchestra, adding winds, bass and percussion to the string section. The first was “The Walk to the Paradise Gardens”, by Frederick Delius in 1906, written as an interlude in his opera “A Village Romeo and Juliet.” Unfortunately, this work was beyond the skills of this ensemble at this stage of their development and it just didn’t work on any level.

In comparison, the final work, “The Russian Easter Festival Overture” by Rimsky-Korsakov, was an entirely credible performance. The winds and brass, who were honking and squealing their way through the Delius, worked well as sections and the strings played with much more vigour and accuracy. The first violinist had several passages up high on the E string that were played with confidence and accuracy.

It would have been good to know who the players and singers were, with perhaps some short explanation of why these works were chosen in the printed program, but this is detail which will doubtless be worked out as the ensemble keeps evolving.

This is certainly an encouraging start, but is there enough talent and support to keep two (or even three) youth orchestras going in Canberra in the longer term?