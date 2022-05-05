UC athletes awarded elite sporting scholarships

TWELVE elite athletes at the University of Canberra (UC) have received $10,000 scholarships towards their studies for 2022, through a trust allowing them to pursue both education and their sporting aspirations.

This year’s Eldon and Anne Foote Scholarship recipients include a gymnast, boxing coach, Rugby Union and League players, snow sport athletes, field athletes, and several team sport players, who compete in hockey, softball, and rowing.

Director of UC Sport Carrie Graf said the generous scholarships ensure that elite athletes are able to pursue an education on top of their training and competition commitments.

“For many of our elite athlete students, balancing paid employment with their sporting and study schedules can be challenging,” Ms Graf said.

“This scholarship will mean that many of them are able to dedicate more time to their university and training commitments, without worrying about how they’re going to pay rent or buy groceries.”

The Eldon and Anne Foote Elite Athlete Scholarships have been presented to students at the University for six years.