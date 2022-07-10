Union slams rejection of support payment for nurses

THE Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) has slammed the ACT government for rejecting a proposed support payment to nurses and midwives to recognise their work during the pandemic.

The union last month wrote to Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith suggesting that midwives in Canberra receive a payment of $3000 in lieu of the demand put on them as a result of COVID-19.

The proposal was inspired by similar payments that will be rolled out to nurses and midwives in NSW and Victoria.

ANMF ACT branch secretary Matthew Daniel has come out swinging at the government for their rejection of the payment as well as several other initiatives suggested by the union to support medical staff.

“They are exhausted and burnt out,” said Mr Daniel.

“There is no end in sight to the pandemic, our public hospitals are stretched beyond safe levels, and the added burden of the flu season is resulting in health workers breaking under the strain.

“The government knows this and the best it can do is to say ‘thanks’.”

In a recent survey of public-sector nurses and midwives, the federation found that 74 per cent of respondents considered leaving their job in the last 12 months and 32 per cent intend on leaving their job in the next 12 months.

“The ACT government clearly does not understand the levels of distress and hurt being felt by nurses and midwives,” said Mr Daniel.

“The government is keen to continue its discussions with the ANMF in relation to other supports for nurses and midwives, but the ANMF is concerned that there is very little detail and absolutely no guarantee that the government will deliver on these.”