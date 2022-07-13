Unlicensed drunk driver crashes into fence

AN UNLICENSED driver was caught more than four times the legal alcohol limit after she crashed into a fence in Belconnen last night (July 12).

The 39-year-old Scullin woman was pursued by police after she drove over two traffic islands in a Silver Holden Astra, turning from Belconnen Way into Beetaloo Street.

The driver of the vehicle then failed to stop for police, and drove away at low speed via Hawker Place onto Springvale Drive.

A short time later, police patrols discovered the car had collided with the rear fence of a residence in O’Sullivan Street, Higgins, having failed to negotiate the roundabout at the Kingsford Smith Drive end of Belconnen Way.

The driver was arrested while attempting to flee the scene by climbing the fence into the yard of the residence.

The woman produced a licence that had expired in July 2018, and further police checks revealed she had been disqualified from driving in August 2020 until October 3, 2022.

She is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court this morning, charged with level four drink driving, failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified and damaging property.