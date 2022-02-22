Unwanted dogs face a ruff patch out of lockdown

WHILE the numbers of people wanting a pet skyrocketed during covid, months out of lockdowns many dogs are now being surrendered by their owners.

It’s a problem being felt by ACT Rescue and Foster (ARF), a volunteer organisation that acts as a “halfway home” to help dogs from the pound find a permanent place to live.

ARF rescue subcommittee chair Fiona Brown says they believe the increased numbers of dogs they’re receiving are a result of “what’s left over from covid”.

“A lot more people wanted to have a dog during the pandemic likely because they were spending more time at home,” says Fiona.

“It sort of created a strange situation where there were more people wanting a dog, so many that they couldn’t get one.

“Now 12 to 18 months later, away from lockdowns and home, they want to move on, and we’re seeing a lot more surrenders than usual.”

The organisation, which turns 20 this year, has found homes for more than 3500 dogs since it began in 2002.

ARF volunteer foster carers save dogs from the pound by adopting them in their own homes and looking after them while the dog is transitioning to permanent, loving owners.

The dogs are desexed, vaccinated, wormed and microchipped before going to their new homes, and would-be owners are able to get more information from foster carers about the dog before committing to the adoption.

“Adoption is never really an issue for us because we’ve checked the dogs out, looked after them and we’ve got a good idea of their personality,” says Fiona.

“We look after dental problems, skin problems, behavioural problems and can tell owners who are thinking of adopting more about the dog and give them a better idea of what they’re getting.

“It means everything to see these dogs find a happy home.”

ARF currently has 34 dogs in care, a number Fiona says is far higher than usual.

“There’s a lot of financial hardship out there now which could also be playing a part in why we’re seeing more dogs in Canberra surrendered,” she says.

“A lot of people have had to move homes because of that hardship and can’t have a pet in their new home.

“Even in instances where a landlord can’t forbid you from having a pet there’s a good chance they’ll give preference to the person who doesn’t have a pet anyway.”

Fiona says that for many dogs neglect itself can be a traumatic experience.

“There was one little guy named Scamp who ended up coming to us and was very snappy at first,” she says.

“It only took a little care and nurturing though and he turned out to be the sweetest little guy and he was only nipping because he was scared of being neglected again.

“When dogs aren’t given reassurance or boundaries they can get very fearful. The dog might not even have been abused, just neglect is enough for it to get defensive.”

While there may be more surrenders than usual, Fiona says that Canberra is ultimately a great city for rescue dogs.

“Canberrans love rescue dogs and we’ve received some great donations, the community is very generous,” she says.

She says the biggest thing the organisation needs is more foster carers who are able to volunteer their home to look after dogs and save them from euthanasia.

“To see them rehomed, a dog that’s been shut down, depressed, wondering what’s going on, maybe some mental issues, it means everything,” says Fiona.

“It’s hard to say goodbye sometimes as a foster carer, but the great joy is giving the dog to someone else knowing it’s going to a good home.

“There’s always another dog coming through the door that needs help.”

More info at fosterdogs.org