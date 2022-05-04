‘Urgent’ calls for more public consultation on Planning Act

CANBERRA Planning Action Group (CPAG) is calling on the ACT government to dramatically extend the public consultation period for the draft new ACT Planning Act.

The draft Act, which is required to underpin a proposed new Territory Plan and foundational District Plans for the city’s eight identified districts, has been open to public comment since March but will finish its consultation period on June 15.

According to CPAG convenor Geoff Pryor, the consultation period is “far too short”. The action group is now calling on the government to extend the time by a further six months and to implement a “genuinely serious promotion and awareness program”.

“The Planning Act is a critical document which impacts on the lives of all who live and work in the ACT and it is vital that the community has enough time to consider the implications of the proposed new Act,” said Mr Pryor.

“In addition to the federal election campaign, people are still dealing with covid and a generally unsettled economic period so the original consultation period of three months is manifestly inappropriate.”

According to CPAG, community organisations across the city are grappling to understand and explain the implications of the proposed Act.

They say planning officials have declined invitations to address public meetings.

“Discussion of legislation can be a dry and specialised task at the best of times. Good communication expertise is required to genuinely make the proposed Act understandable,” said Mr Pryor.