Saturday, May 7, 2022

Vehicle incident delaying Monash traffic

A MOTOR vehicle incident in Monash is expected to delay traffic for some time, say Emergency Services.

Fire & Rescue, ambulance and police are on scene at the intersection of Clive Steele Avenue and Isabella Drive.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

