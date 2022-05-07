Vehicle incident delaying Monash traffic

A MOTOR vehicle incident in Monash is expected to delay traffic for some time, say Emergency Services.
Fire & Rescue, ambulance and police are on scene at the intersection of Clive Steele Avenue and Isabella Drive.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternative route.
