Visit the world of rare banksias

THE peak of summer is here and in our local bushlands and grasslands there are many indigenous plants flowering such as poa grasses, straw flowers, gum trees and banksias.

Summer is one of the best times to visit the Botanic Gardens, where there is a canopy of large bush forest trees and plantings that provide a great shaded bush walk with wide paths for wheelchairs and prams.

At the moment, the banksia garden is my favourite. A relatively new addition to the landscaped gardens, there are some really rare and unusual species to look at.

BUSH foods are a hot topic and it’s interesting to learn their uses for culinary or medicinal purposes.

Some local nurseries stock a small selection of local bush food to grow and try at home, but if you want to find out what grows well in our environment, there is a bush-tucker garden at the National Arboretum showcasing traditional Ngunnawal plants, berries and grasses.

The garden is situated in the Southern Tablelands Ecosystems Park garden, which was created in 2018. A favourite I am trying at the moment is Mentha australis or Native River Mint. This is local to the south-east of Australia, has a similar flavour to peppermint and spearmint and can be used to freshen a jug of water or the base of ice cream.

I grow my mint in a pot just because I don’t trust mint! I don’t want it to escape and, so far, it is growing well.

THERE will be more growth in the garden that we have been used to in past years and pruning, tidying or clearing the path needs to be done now. Sometimes we can’t always wait for the right time of year.

Thin out overgrown growth and increase air flow around the plants to prevent mildew and fungal issues down the track. Staking plants such as chrysanthemums and dahlias will need to be done repeatedly for the next month to carry heavy flowers. Dahlias are terrific cut flowers and the more flowers that are picked, the more will come.

TRANSPLANTING brassicas – broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage and cauliflower – that have been grown by seed can be done now. The soil needs to be turned over and have good drainage.

Growing brassicas in the cooler months will lessen the impact of cabbage moth and cabbage white butterfly infestations. Make sure the pH is high and is around 6-7. If it is lower than that, add dolomite lime straight away and water in.

Brussels sprouts will need staking so give them room to grow. They are a long-season crop and require a high-nitrogen fertiliser every two to three weeks, but don’t over-feed them as you don’t want leggy plants that are top heavy. Short, stocky plants no more than 60-70cm high are ideal… brussels sprouts, salt, pepper, butter, yum.

FOR a tropical look in the summer garden, try a deciduous hibiscus syriacus, a tough plant that grows well in our environment.

They grow in full sun and are available in single or double flowering. The flower colour can range from white to pink.

Hibiscus can be hard pruned, growing to one to three metres tall. Unfortunately, black small beetles around three millimetres in size attack them by chewing holes in flowers causing a premature drop of the flower buds.

A little damage is okay, but if the insects breed up and really destroy the flowers then neem oil can be applied as a systemic insecticide. Also try some diatomaceous earth around the base of the tree in winter to early spring.

