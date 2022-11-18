Voice and harp make sensual and mysterious music

Music / “Fountains of Joy”, Luminescence Chamber Singers, SoloSeries. At Drill Hall Gallery, November 18. Reviewed by ROB KENNEDY.

COMBINING solo soprano with a harp brought forth as the title of this concert suggested, “Fountains of Joy” in a divine pairing of musical voices.

In a concert series that shines a spotlight on each of the core artists of Luminescence, the performers for this one were soprano Veronica Milroy and harpist Rowan Phemister.

Beginning with Andrew Ford’s “Little Star”, he wrote this for his daughter. A variation on the lullaby “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star”, like a soft dream, the music floated up and down on the harp as Milroy sang the equally dreamy lyrics.

The extended work, “Fons Laetitiae”, by Danish composer Per Nørgård followed. Lasting 20 minutes, this meditative piece washes over a listener, even though it has some quite high notes for the soprano.

The voice part floats between the harp music; in and out it drifted, creating a tranquil experience. While it was tonal music, the key centre was a mystery; seemingly crossing tonalities. The music flushed with a sense of stillness in its unique construction.

“Stolen Child”, by Canadian singer and composer Loreena McKennitt, was sung with much animation. Sounding like a Celtic tune in a tale about a lost child, perhaps lost in a lake. Milroy’s voice fitted this gorgeous little song with an exactness near perfection.

A traditional work titled “My Lagan Love” came next. Gentle, warming and full of undertones, this was a song of the heart’s desire.

Miriam Hyde’s “Tone Poems of the Sea”, in five parts, respected a theme. It never veered far from its drifting, subtle style. It had a real feel for harp composition.

The combination of the human voice with the harp makes for sensual and mysterious music. Neither overpowered the other. Every articulation was clearly heard and felt by these two classy performers.

Then another traditional work titled “She Moved Thru the Fair”.

One more work by Loreena McKennitt, “Moon Cradle”, was a dreamy folktale. Similar in style to her first piece, this quite short work, yielding but not sentimental, sat perfectly in the ear.

English folk singer and songwriter Lisa Knapp’s “Shipping Song”, was filled with arpeggios on the harp. A simple tune that was about English shipping lanes. It had a bouncy style for the soprano, but also lyrical. A quite unique setting that slowly drifted off into silence.

Don McLean, who is coming to Canberra in 2023 to celebrate 50 years of his iconic song and album, “American Pie”, his song “Vincent” (Starry, Starry Night) arr. Patrick Baker finished the night. It had a more fluid and folky style than the original, though it held fast to the famous setting by this American songster. Milroy stated she adored this work, it showed.

This was enchanting music beguilingly performed in an intimate concert where this splendid combination of voices is not heard anywhere near enough.