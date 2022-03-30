Warm inspiration for the cold months ahead

Another of the capital’s notoriously chilly winters is just around the corner, but there are businesses around the place that know how to keep the cold at bay.

While Canberrans rug up, boil the kettle, and turn on the heater, “CityNews” speaks to those passionate about keeping people warm and cosy as the colder months arrive.

Decades of flooring & window experience

HAVING operated in Mitchell for more than 20 years, Carpet One co-owner Leonie Gann says their experienced team know how to help customers with all types of flooring, from carpeting to timbers, laminates, vinyl planks, through to wools and polyesters.

“Under the same umbrella we do blinds and awnings including roller blinds, romans, verticals, shutters, outdoor awnings, retractable roofs and more,” she says.

Leonie, who runs the business with her partner Paul, says that together the team at Carpet One have more than 50 years of flooring and window experience.

“Our guys are the best when it comes to scenarios for your install,” she says.

“We do on-site measures so anything that may be an issue can be discussed with you first and we have an in-house magazine that offers a visual guide to help find the right style for you.

“We can help you match what’s in the showroom to what you’re trying to achieve in your home.”

Carpet One, 141 Flemington Road, Mitchell. Call 6241 5666, visit carpetone.com.au/mitchell or cbiblinds.com.au

Footwear made for comfort and style

A PODIATRIST for more than 30 years, Dr Mark Clayton of NAOT of Canberra, says he has the biggest range of NAOT shoes in the capital.

Mark’s been providing NAOT shoes to Canberrans for about 25 years and believes the shoes, which are ethically crafted by hand using sustainable methods and materials, are of “exceptional” quality.

A NAOT spokesperson says: “[By using] fine Italian leathers and its signature insoles, combined with advanced designs, [it] makes for an unparalleled combination of quality, fashion and comfort.

“They create a flexible and shock absorbing base that is designed to replicate the shape of someone’s foot, much like a footprint left in the sand.”

From April 1 to 30, NAOT of Canberra will also hold an end-of-summer sale where all shoes in stock will be 25 per cent off.

Mark says they come in many styles and colours, such as slim sizes and wide sizes, to suit the individual.

“[They are] quality shoes and people who wear them keep coming back,” he says.

NAOT of Canberra, 1/151 Cowper Street, Dickson, and 1/37 Heard Street, Mawson. Call 6262 8383 or visit naotofcanberra.com.au

Warm ways with insulated blinds and curtains

BLINDS and curtains that provide insulation are ideal for keeping homes warm this winter, says BMAC Window Furnishings owner Ben McCallum.

“People tend to think that the best way to insulate is by using blackout curtains but there are so many great products available,” says Ben, who started BMAC Window Furnishings with his wife Allana more than a decade ago from a home office, which has since grown to a showroom in Queanbeyan with 10 staff.

“As well as curtains, honeycomb blinds do a great job, with hexagonal shaped cells that hold air in the pockets, keeping homes cool in summer, warm in winter and reducing energy bills [too].

“Verosol silverscreen blinds are [also] popular because the metallic fabric offers effective heat control [and] they’re translucent so people can still enjoy their outlook.”

“Folding arm awnings extend the outdoor living space and can be used over an outdoor area for shade when needed.”

Automation of blinds has been in high demand, too, according to Ben, who loves the Somfy smartphone application, which allows users to set timers and even close blinds from their phone while they’re away or at work.

But BMAC Window Furnishings doesn’t just offer window treatments for the home, it also caters for commercial buildings, hospitals, schools, government buildings, new apartment complexes and residential properties.

BMAC Window Furnishings, 1/5 Penney Place, Queanbeyan East. Call 6285 1717, email info@bmacwindowfurnishings.com.au or visit bmacwindowfurnishings.com.au

Floor heating choices for any surface

SPECIALISING in floor heating products and services, P.A.P. Heating Solutions says it has the experience and expertise to provide the floor-heating system for any application.

From commercial to domestic buildings, the company offers a full design, quotation and installation service for in-slab heating and under-tile heating.

“No other heating system provides the all-round benefits of floor heating,” says a P.A.P. Heating Solutions spokesman. “It is efficient to install and run and is generally maintenance free as it doesn’t require cleaning or replacement of filters.

“There are floor-heating systems perfect for carpeted, tiled and polished concrete floors and many timber floors.”

P.A.P. Heating Solutions is the Australian importer, distributor and designer for ELEKTRA Heating Cables.

The ELEKTRA DM20 Twin In-Screed Heating Cable is an “in-floor heating cable” that is installed on top of an existing floor in a cement screed or self-levelling compound of about 6-8mm thick and can be installed under many different floor surfaces that radiate heat easily, such as tiles, slate, stone, low-pile carpet and some wooden floor panels.

“The ELEKTRA DM20 is a ‘quick response’ heating system and if the room has effective thermal insulation it may be used as the primary heating system,” the spokesman says.

He says ELEKTRA DM20 is silent and invisible, has no ducts or vents, no maintenance or cleaning, is efficient and cost effective, and has individual room thermostat controls.

P.A.P. Heating Solutions, 23 Winchcombe Court, Mitchell. Call 6242 9310 or visit papheatingsolutions.com.au