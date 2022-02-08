Watson housing estate gets green light

ACT Planning Minister Mick Gentleman has today (February 8th) approved a variation to the Territory Plan that will allow for a major housing development in north Watson.

The block, located at Section 76, between Aspinall Street and the Federal Highway, has been identified by the ACT government for a housing, park, and open-space development.

There will be up to 200 new dwellings in the area as well a one-hectare neighbourhood park and almost two hectares of public open space as “landscape protection areas”.

The plan variation comes despite the concerns of community members who fear the area will lose up to 440 trees to make way for the proposed development.

Mr Gentleman said the government had taken on feedback and had amended the variation so there would be “more open space and more mature trees on the eastern and southern boundaries of the site.”

“This change to the Territory Plan will create more housing options for people wanting to live close to transport and local facilities, while also delivering a neighbourhood park and retaining many of the existing trees on the site,” said Mr Gentleman.