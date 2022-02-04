Wet summer sends plants out of whack

Gardening columnist JACKIE WARBURTON is hopeful of tomatoes coming through despite the shortage of summer sunshine.

I THINK summer’s wet weather and little sunshine have made the flowering of my crepe myrtles late and sent many other plants out of whack, too.

But we still have the prospect of a few good months of summer weather to, hopefully, get tomatoes on the plate.

Sowing of beetroot, carrots, leeks and lettuce can be done now. Leeks need between 25-40 weeks to mature and can take a little longer if they are grown in the ground over winter.

Plant them about 5cm apart, in rows 30cm apart and in full sun. If sowing leeks now in punnets and trays, they’ll be ready for transplanting in about 10 weeks with the last of the hot weather.

Some summer vegetables and herbs will be going into seed in the next few weeks and if there are any worth collecting, put a lightweight mesh bag or paper bag over the flower heads. When the seeds are brown/black and papery, and have fallen into the bag, remove from the plant and keep the seeds stored in a dry area, labelled and ready for planting in spring.

Alternatively, let herbs self-seed naturally as I have done and had some of the most prolific herbs grown between cracks in the pavement with very little care.

PRUNING is important for encouraging new growth and autumn flowering in roses.

Increasing the airflow to prevent fungal disease will be most helpful as the black spot and powdery mildew will be worse than other years due to the wet weather.

Trim and dispose of any visual signs of yellowing on leaves and place in the green bin. Spraying fungicides in the cool of the day will help a little for the remainder of the season and prevent any further damage. A light fertiliser will also encourage more blooms for autumn.

CATALOGUES with spring bulbs for 2022 will be in the mailbox soon. Most mail-order bulb companies work on a first-in, best-dressed ordering system, so get orders in early.

Now is the time to lift and divide any bulbs in the garden that didn’t flower very well last spring. Poor flowering bulbs can indicate too much shade or overcrowding.

Lift bulbs with a garden fork around the clump of bulbs and lift and separate.

Turn over the soil, add some organic matter and bulbs in a well-dug hole, double the depth of the bulb and cover with soil and water in. Surprisingly, there will be more bulbs than you think underground and plenty to share with family and friends.

APPLES and pears are beginning to ripen and may need netting protection from the birds.

Continue to prune with clean, sharp secateurs on a dry, sunny day any stone fruit trees that have not been done.

Grapes that are beginning to ripen will need to be netted as well. My black seedless grape is ready for picking when the Currawongs have their eye on them.

Some grape bunches don’t ripen all at once, so pick the ripe ones first, immediately freeze. When they are all ripe and frozen, they can be used at once for making homemade slushies, sorbet, grape jam or roast them for a snack.

CATHARANTHUS roseus or Vinca is an old-fashioned plant that does really well in Canberra in summer, but doesn’t like the frost and is treated as an annual.

Its colour range can be from pale pink to hot pinks and reds. A good low-growing, easy care border plant for a hot, summer spot in full sun. It is suitable for small, hard-to-grow areas in the garden or trailing in a hanging basket.

