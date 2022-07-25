Wheelbarrow thief steals tools from Queanbeyan business

A BURGLAR has raided a Queanbeyan business using a wheelbarrow to haul away power tools.

About 2.15am on July 24, police say a man broke into ABS Facade on Gilmore Road in Queanbeyan and filled a wheelbarrow with a large amount of power tools and left the business.

Police have released an image of the man in the hope of identifying him.

At the time of the incident the man was wearing a full-face motorcycle helmet, black hooded jumper, navy tracksuit pants, black shoes and grey gloves.

Anyone with information should contact Queanbeyan Police on 6298 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.