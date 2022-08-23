When the going gets Tuff, Billy gets organising

IN 2015, Billy Tasker’s motorcycle ride with family and friends went horribly wrong. Now, he’s using his story and passion to raise awareness for men’s mental health through a car show, “Tuff Day Out”.

“It’s all because someone had a brain fade. The bloke crossed on to the wrong side of the Monaro Highway, carrying on with his mates and not concentrating on the road,” says Billy.

“I had my 14-year-old daughter Courtney on the back of my bike when I was hit head on.”

The accident left Courtney with a broken left femur, a broken foot, and a hurt back.

Billy, 47, had breaks from shoulder to foot on his left side.

“In the accident my arm snapped and two bones came out. I dislocated my elbow and shoulder, my shoulder blade split, busted some ribs, took a big chip of bone off my hip.

“In the hospital they had a cage around my leg to hold it together, the doctor said it was like a footy sock full of gravel. It started to die two days later and I started to get blood poisoning so they amputated it below the knee.”

His best mate Raymond “Solly” Solway was killed in the accident.

On top of his physical injuries, Billy was diagnosed with anxiety, depression and post traumatic stress disorder.

Billy and his family are still dealing with the consequences, mentally and physically, seven years later.

“Tuff Day Out’s main objective is to get people to talk about men’s mental health,” says Billy, and a car show is the perfect way to get a lot of blokes together.

“That’s the main thing, get it out in the open and say this happens. It’s happened to me. We’ve got to start helping people.”

Tuff Day Out will be run October 2 in the Budawang and Coorong Pavilion at Epic from 11am to 7pm, sponsored mainly by CPS Concrete Group.

“There will be numerous categories, best drag car and bike, best street car and bike, best blown engine, best turbo engine, best V8, best six-cylinder, best four-cylinder and best drift car,” says Billy.

“What makes a Tuff car is something that you don’t see at your local car park. Something that you look at and have to take a second look, lots of chrome, lots of detail, lots of hardcore performance parts. Something that has hundreds of hours of engineering work, hundreds of hours of custom paintwork.”

With more than 80 cars already confirmed for the day, Tuff Day Out organisers say they will have “only the very best on show”, with display vehicles coming from Melbourne, Sydney and “everywhere in between”.

“I have told all of the entrants that I have spoken to, that if they know someone who has a Tuff car or bike, to get in touch with us on Facebook,” Billy says.

Tuff Day Out will raise money for two local charities, Picking Up The Peaces (PUTP) and Beyond Blue.

“There will be a few people from PUTP there if anyone wants to talk to someone about their mental issues, or a family member or friend. There is no pressure for anyone to go, but it’s there.

“Admission into Tuff Day Out is $5, or under 16-year-olds are free.”

He says all the sponsorship money – to date they have about 30 sponsors – will be paying for the hire of Epic, signage, security, traffic control and advertising.

“Once that is covered the rest of the money goes to the charities.”

Money raised through food and coffee vendors, vehicle entry fees and raffles on the day will also be donated to the charities.