Where school’s ‘a great place to be’

ST Mary MacKillop College has a “really diverse and inclusive community, with students who have a huge range of different interests, talents and backgrounds,” say college captains Madison Arnold and Rohan McDonough.

St Mary MacKillop College Captains Madison Arnold (left) and Rohan McDonough.

“There is a huge range of things to do at MacKillop. We have lots of curricular and co-curricular opportunities, with a wide range of subjects and electives.”

Madison and Rohan say they enjoy living and going to school in the Tuggeranong area.

“It’s a great community and we’re surrounded by nature.

“MacKillop is located in the heart of Tuggeranong, but is also easily accessible from Woden, Weston Creek, Queanbeyan and Jerrabomberra.”

Enrolments for the 2023 school year are due May 27, and the St Mary MacKillop College open day will be held on May 2.

“There is an energy at our school that makes it an enjoyable place to learn and a great place to be!”

St Mary MacKillop College. Call 6209 0100, email enrolments@mackillop.act.edu.au or visit mackillop.act.edu.au

