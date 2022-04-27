Why choosing the right chair matters

Cascade Rocking Chairs might be a tool for sitting, but they are also a work of art, says Churchill Fellow in contemporary chair design Evan Dunstone.



EVAN DUNSTONE is a Churchill Fellow in contemporary chair design. He has 27 different chair designs in production at his Queanbeyan workshop.

A chair is a tool for sitting. Each design should be evaluated on its performance, not just its aesthetics. A high-performance chair is one that provides an elegant ergonomic solution to a specific brief.

In 2006, I received a brief from a Melbourne professor who was required to sit for long periods reading complex texts. He specified a chair that “doesn’t lull me to sleep, allows me to move, and helps me alight”.

Sitting for extended periods stiffens the hip and knee joints through a lack of mobility. A chair that is too low or too deep makes alighting difficult. Serious reading requires an upright posture for concentration. Softness does not necessarily equate to comfort, especially if the softness reduces mobility. Lumbar support is important, but it must work in concert with the holistic ergonomic concept of the chair.

I started to think about a form of rocking chair, but one with a very shallow range of motion that encouraged active sitting. Our multi-award-winning Cascade Rocker was born.

The Cascade moves in response to the sitter’s change of posture; it is not a rocking chair in the conventional sense. This promotion of active sitting keeps the hips, knees and lumbar region moving, relieving stress and fatigue. To alight from the Cascade, the occupant simply leans forward and pushes down on the arms. The beautifully balanced Cascade flows forward, assisting the sitter to gain their feet in one smooth, effortless, motion.

Our Cascade rockers have found wide application because they’re such an elegant response to a common problem. They’ve been used by everyone from professionals needing to sit and concentrate for long periods, through to stroke survivors with impaired balance and mobility. Dunstone Design hand makes each Cascade from the finest timbers and leather.

dunstonedesign.com.au