Why I’m sick of ‘oh, you’re in small business’

“The bigger you grow the more you fall into the valley of darkness,” says small business owner VICTORIA PEARCE, who says she knows many business owners who have cut all staff and are now back working alone. “Now, surely, the model is broken when there are systemic disincentives for growth.”

HAVING a business shouldn’t be damaging to one’s mental health! In fact, why should it be worse than a job?

Why are business owners all suffering and often trapped? Anyone else would just look for a new job, yet owners cannot.

There is a bigger culture here, which needs to be addressed. Some of the systemic distrust of business owners and the total lack of support once you are past the start-up phase is horrible.

The eyebrow-raising “Oh-you’re-in-small-business” response instead of, “Wow, you run a business,” is something everyone knows.

I work with more than 30 small businesses and it seems to me the entire workplace model is very broken in so many ways, irrespective of industry/sector. But we are divided by industry lines and told it is “perhaps just your sector” or just your experience, others have a different view; I mean, how gas lighting is that?

Most small businesses have a tax debt from GST/payroll accrued and the way the ATO manages those debts is appalling. No other creditor can run on the terms they do, which guarantees the debt becomes systemic.

It doesn’t matter what industry or trade, all small businesses are being told it is tough, hang in there. No-one is actually being told that, irrespective of what you do, the model is broken, because there are the exact same failure points irrespective of your management or industry. The bigger you grow the more you fall into the valley of darkness. I know so many business owners who have cut all staff, contracted and are now back working alone, because they make more. Now, surely, the model is broken when there are systemic disincentives for growth.

Oh, and when was the last time anyone heard of a husband-and-wife family business where both could afford to work in the business without external income? Or where both were actually paid properly for the work they do?

Those families are taking a huge risk with their family assets and their extra risk and struggle is not recognised or supported.

The folly of banks making, say, large housing loans to my staff based on them having a job, but business owners can’t get a home loan is just stupid. More distrust and more systemic poverty for the owners.

Do banks really think we are not going to fire staff before we lose our income? Or do they know that, actually, most really do pay their staff even if they aren’t getting paid themselves. So if everyone knows this (even our banks) why aren’t we talking about it?

Oh, and do not get me started on insurance and workcover… it is a model destined to break a business.

The idiocy of small business in Australia is just so silly and everyone is made to feel they just need to buck up and that it is their own personal failure.

Just double down and deliver the fake smile, and pretend everyone is making money so no-one knows it is disgustingly backward in business in Australia.

It would be great if there was a longer view about business support. It was so sad when the nurseries had to all close in the drought because they got no exemption for water use. It was sad when businesses were impacted by fire and staff traumatised and now with hail disaster, flood and covid there seems to be a model of funding business or support on their size or employee advantage.

Little is considered in these very economic rationalist models regarding the value of certain businesses or their social impact, the environmental value, or the long-game social value. No consideration is given to the knowledge base and irreplaceable skills business may have.

The additional community service a business provides informally, the interns or student support it gives is not getting a business more support or recognition. It would be amazing to see a survey of the contribution to our informal economy that business in Canberra contributes to.

I think the “value” of a business and the social impact, environmental impact and other gains need to be considered before more taxes are thrown at businesses, which may just not be viable or have the value the community needs.

I love my job, love my team and love my city and, mostly, do not suffer from depression. In fact I remain pretty happy, but my mental health is good because I was married to an economist for 25 years and I know it is the Australian model… not me.

Victoria Pearce is a fine-art asset consultant and director/conservator at Endangered Heritage