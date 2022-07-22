Winter comforts to keep things toasty and warm

Boil the kettle, start the fire or just cozy up a little, because this week “CityNews” has got a few winter comforts to keep you warm through the colder months.

THE capital is well and truly in the midst of one of its coldest winters.

The chilly season got off to a brisk start when Canberra recorded its coldest May day since 2000 at -1C.

Then, it saw its coldest June day since 2015, getting down to a glacial -6C at the airport just before 7am.

While we’ve got more cold weather to get through, it does certainly have its upsides.

Take last month, when ACT residents woke to the beautiful sight of snowfall over the territory’s surrounding mountains, including the Brindabella Range, Tidbinbilla Range and in Namadgi.

More winter workwear than ever before

SEEARS Workwear has recently extended its floor space to cater for its largest range of winter workwear stock – the biggest in the region, says owner Pat Seears.

With more than 30 years of providing quality work clothes to the Canberra region and a team that’s backed with more than 90 years’ combined industry experience, Seears Workwear knows what working people are after, says Pat, who runs the business with his son Shane.

The store also has workwear for chefs, paramedics and firefighters, says Pat, who knows the needs of local businesses and supplies many Fyshwick businesses with their work uniforms.

Stocking work apparel such as high-vis workwear, jackets, jeans, shoes and hats, he says: “Everything is the best quality from the best manufacturers.”

Located on Barrier Street, he says they stock safety work boots, leather shoes and steel-toed canvas shoes, from brands such as Puma, Rockport and Dunlop.

Seears Workwear can also assist companies through their corporate uniform services, which provides customised embroidery services for promotional clothing and business uniforms.

Seears Workwear also has stores in NSW and Queensland, and Pat says they deliver all over the country.

Seears Workwear, 60 Barrier Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 4111 or visit seearsworkwear.com.au

Bottle shops with more to offer

“PROHIBITION Bottle Shops in Curtin and Kingston Foreshore proudly fly the Urban Cellars’ banner – “more than a bottle shop” – and that is just what you can expect when you walk in the door at either store,” says owner Paul Cains.

“Both stores boast an extensive range of products from our Canberra-region winemakers, brewers, and distillers,” he says.

“On Mondays you will get 15 per cent off Canberra wines that are not already on special.”

Paul says that most days customers will be greeted by himself at Curtin or Jack at Kingston and benefit from their friendly and knowledgeable service.

“The Curtin store reopened in October 2021, just before Canberra’s lockdowns ended,” says Paul.

“It’s located in the rejuvenated section of the Curtin shops precinct, and it features an exclusive tasting room that regularly hosts “masterclass” events for local and national brands of beers, wines and spirits.

“In coming weeks the ‘Waffler’s Loft’ is looking forward to a focus on a series of masterclasses with local wine-making luminaries including Hamish, from Mada Wine; Nick O’Leary, of his self-titled endeavour, and Nathan from Linear Wines.

“Bookings for these and other exciting events can be made in store.”

Prohibition Bottle Shop, 39 Eastlake Parade, Kingston and Shop 1, 44 Curtin Place, Curtin. Call 6193 3117.

Family proud to provide the Unique experience

THERE’s nothing quite like a nice slow-cooked, rich-in-flavour osso buco on a winter’s night, says Unique Meats’ owner Mathew Hicks.

Or, Mathew’s favourite, which is a T-bone with veggies and a good gravy.

But, no matter what it is, Unique Meats, based in Fyshwick, has provided everything regarding meat since 2001.

“We’ve got lamb that’s grown out in Cowra, through to organic meats, through to Halal certified meats, too,” he says.

There’s premium quality steaks, roasts, a large range of gourmet gluten-free sausages (made in store) and Unique Meats also produces its own smoked ham and meats.

“Our smoked bacon is far superior than the manufactured bacon you’d buy from the big companies,” he says.

Mathew, his wife, and now their son are working together in the family business to provide for the Canberra community.

“Our son was born into it, he’s become a butcher now and is taking over the business,” says Mathew. “It’s all done by us.”

Mathew says they also get weird and wonderful requests such as crocodile and eyeballs and, for a while, they were selling possum regularly.

Proud of the well-presented and clean store, he says Unique Meats has great staff, who take pride in its carefully handled, trimmed meat.

“We also do wholesale and provide meat trays to a lot of the Raiders and Eastlake Clubs,” he says.

Unique Meats, Fyshwick Markets, G19 Dalby Road, Fyshwick. Call 6295 8573 or email unqmeats@tpg.com.au

When it comes to beauty, Olivia glows all the way

OLIVIA Robinson, owner of The Glowing Complexions, says their skilled team offers a full range of professional beauty services.

Olivia began working in beauty when she was 15 and, eight years later, she says she’s never stopped learning.

“There’s always more to learn, there’s all these new ingredients to figure out and it just never stops,” she says.

She’s encouraging new people who enter the industry to do a lot of training, and practice as much as they can.

“I struggled getting used to being so close to people, because they’re in such a vulnerable state and you’re near their eyes. It’s a bit nerve-wracking to start with but you do get used to it.”

Olivia loves working in beauty, and loves that there’s new things to learn every day.

“Giving people confidence, and boosting their natural features, it makes them feel good about themselves and that’s why I love it,” she says.

“Facials are fun, and it’s satisfying to see the change in people’s face and skin.”

The Glowing Complexions, 3/16 Weetangera Place, Weetangera. Call 0401 164421 or visit theglowingcomplexions.com