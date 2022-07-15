Winter shrubs that put on a show

Gardening writer JACKIE WARBURTON plays favourites when it comes to winter-flowering shrubs.

THERE are quite a few winter-flowering shrubs that put on a show this time of year.

Among my favourites is Witch Hazel (Hamamelis virginiana), with flowers that resemble yellow spiders on bare branches.

They can grow into a large shrub or a small tree and are suitable for larger gardens where there’s room to put on a winter show.

There are several types of Witch Hazel to choose from. The plant likes full sun to part shade.

Another favourite is Wintersweet (Chimonanthus praecox), a multi-stemmed deciduous shrub with glossy oval leaves. In winter it produces pendulous yellow flowers with a delicious honey/spice scent that can be enjoyed from quite a distance.

The flowers will last on the stem for at least three weeks and can be brought indoors to fill the house with that gorgeous aroma.

They grow three metres by three metres, make a great hedge and are suitable for growing under powerlines. Once established, Wintersweet is a really tough plant that copes with dry conditions in summer.

ATTRACTING bees to the garden in winter can be a challenge as there are fewer flowering plants around, but a native to try is Happy Wanderer (Hardenbergia violacea), which is relatively easy to grow.

It’s an evergreen climber or ground cover and, in the right spot, can flower for many months through winter. The endemic variety is purple, but now there are white flowering varieties available. A mix of the two colours flowers well and, importantly, a great way to attract bees.

SPINACH, silver beet, and broad beans can be added to the vegetable garden this time of year. Get them growing quickly and only in a protected spot or in pots on a warm window sill.

Peas such as sugar snap and snow peas can be sown directly into the garden and covered with a little mulch. Add a little lime if it is needed.

They will be slow to sprout because of the cold, but will need a trellis and a shielding from frost with a cloche for a few weeks to get them growing.

Apples, pears and pome fruits can be pruned now. Spray them with copper for apple scab and a horticultural oil for overwintering insects in the bark of the branches.

I’M hoping for a few good frosts over the next 10 weeks or so to take care of the small insects that have multiplied from the spring and summer wet-weather conditions.

Fruit fly looks to be more of a problem earlier in the seasons now in Canberra due to a few mild winters that have enabled pests such as these to cause damage earlier in the season than normal.

To reduce fruit fly overwintering, ensure all mummified and rotted fruit has been disposed of into the green bin and not composted. Set fruit fly traps in late winter and early spring to help break the breeding cycle.

WISTERIA can be pruned as hard as you like in winter. Summer pruning controls growth and winter pruning is to encourage more flowers.

Cut hard current season’s growth to a minimum of 3-4 nodes and remove any unwanted growth and long shoots, making sure there’s space between the branches.

They take a long time to prune properly but are well worth the rewards. Wisterias can take up to seven years to flower so they need a little patience.

There are a few different Wisterias to choose from such as Chinese, Japanese and also American. The American wisteria (Wisteria frutescens) has short, rounded, cone-shaped flowers, whereas Asian wisteria flowers are elongated and elegant. The scent from all three varieties is lovely around an outdoor arbour in spring.

