News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 7°/9° | Saturday, July 9, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Woman dead as covid hospital cases hit record high

Australia braces for third, contagious wave of Omicron

A WOMAN in her seventies is the 82nd person to lose her life with covid since the pandemic began in the ACT in March, 2020.

He death comes as ACT Health battles 7858 active cases in Canberra. According to figures issued this afternoon (July 9), daily case numbers continued to hold for the 12th consecutive day above a thousand cases with hospital numbers back to record highs. 

There are 1120 new covid cases reported today (566 PCR and 554 RAT), adding to the ACT pandemic total of 168,874 infections.

COVID-19 hospital numbers sit at 138 patients, with five in ICU and three on ventilation.

 

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Bishops backflip on move for women
News

Bishops backflip on move for women

Australian Catholic bishops have agreed to the possibility of a greater role for women in the church, says Prof John Warhurst, chair of the ginger group Concerned Catholics of Canberra Goulburn.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews