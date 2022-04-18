Woman dead, man on manslaughter charge

A 42-year-old Monash man is facing court charged with manslaughter following the death of a 40-year-old woman in hospital overnight (April 18).

The woman died from injuries received in what police describe as “an incident” involving a vehicle in Melba at about 4am on Friday (April 15). She was taken to hospital shortly afterwards and treated for critical injuries.

On Friday afternoon the matter was reported and, in establishing a crime scene, police closed a section of Alfred Hill Drive, Melba, and some nearby streets, for several hours while investigations were carried out. Further investigations took place on the weekend.

The man was arrested on Friday afternoon and the vehicle involved in the incident was taken for forensic examination.

A report is being prepared for the ACT Coroner.

In addition to the manslaughter charge, police will also allege the man was in breach of bail conditions, and will also be charged with three counts of perverting the course of justice.

Anyone with information, dash-cam or CCTV footage of the area early Friday morning should call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.