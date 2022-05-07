Woman dead, two injured as car hits tree

A WOMAN is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Isabella Drive, Isabella Plains this afternoon (May 7). It is the sixth road death in the ACT this year.

Police say that at at about 1.20pm they responded to reports that a Nissan sedan with three occupants had collided with a tree at the intersection of Isabella Drive and Drumston Street.

Despite the efforts of witnesses, ambulance paramedics, ACT Fire & Rescue and police, a woman died at the scene. The two other occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses have indicated to police that the sedan was involved in a minor rear-end collision with another vehicle before colliding with the tree.

Drivers are asked to avoid the surrounding area while the Major Collision Team conduct their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed either of the collisions is urged to call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.