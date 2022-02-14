Woman in 90s dies with covid

In daily cases, NSW Health is reporting 167 new, positive cases notified in southern NSW in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday – including 111 positive rapid antigen tests and 56 positive PCR tests.

Twenty people are in hospital with the virus, and two people are in intensive care.

The number of covid deaths in the Southern NSW Local Health District since June last year, now stands at 16.

Elsewhere in southern NSW there are: 77 new cases in Queanbeyan-Palerang; 13 in the Bega Valley ; 19 in Eurobodalla and 31 in Goulburn Mulwaree.