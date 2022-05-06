Woman in her 80s dies with covid

ACT Health has today (May 6) reported the death of a woman in her 80s with COVID-19, marking the 55th death in Canberra since the start of the pandemic.

It comes as the ACT recorded 1053 new cases of the virus today, 549 via PCR tests and 504 by RATs.

There are currently 5845 active cases in the territory.

Hospital numbers have dropped to 66, with five people in intensive care.

On the vaccine front, 97.1 per cent of Canberrans aged five and over have had two doses.