Woman in her 90s dies from covid

A WOMAN in her 90s has died with COVID-19, bringing the territory’s covid death toll to 39.

It comes as the ACT records 1122 new cases of the virus in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

Of the new cases, 625 were detected by PCR and 497 by RATs.

There are now 6522 active cases of covid in the ACT, and 42 people are currently hospitalised. Three of those in hospital are in intensive care.

On the vaccine front, 72.2 per cent of people 16 or older have received their booster dose and 79.8 per cent of children aged five to 11 have received their first dose.