Thursday, February 17, 2022

Work starts on Kaleen shops upgrade

Design plans for Gwydir Square in Kaleen.

UPGRADES to local shopping precincts across Canberra have started, with the Kaleen shops first to undergo a major facelift.

Other shopping precincts at Duffy, Campbell, Narrabundah, Evatt, Macquarie, and Monash are also in for a refresh.

During the ACT election in 2020, the Barr government pledged to spend more than $17 million to upgrade local shops across Canberra, if it was re-elected.

“We promised new and upgraded local infrastructure to support jobs, local businesses and communities, and work is now underway to build better suburban infrastructure for Canberra, with the first of our local shops upgrades starting in Kaleen now underway,” said ACT Minister for transport and city services Chris Steel.

Upgrades at Kaleen’s Gwydir Square, which start today, include more car parks, new landscaping, seating and a shade structure at the playground.

The commercial precincts and group centres of Weston (Brierly Street), Holt (Kippax), Lanyon, Calwell, Dickson (Woolley Street), Braddon (Lonsdale Street) and Pialligo are also set for an upgrade.

“We know Canberrans love their local shops, particularly in recent years as we’ve all spent more time closer to home, these upgrades will create vibrant shopping centres and main streets that are better places for people,” Minister Steel said.

 

One Response to Work starts on Kaleen shops upgrade

Greg Hollands says: February 17, 2022 at 12:14 pm

Upon perusal of the Kaleen plans, most of the “upgrade” is already there (with the exception of the toilets). Not sure who is going to want to sit on the new seats ( in the sun) etc. Perhaps an expansion of the car park somehow might help the traffic flow at peak ( school dropoff/pickup) times. Otherwise a fizzer!

