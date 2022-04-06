Working from home? You must keep records

Briar has changed jobs and is working at home more and using her own equipment. She got in touch with chartered accountant GAIL FREEMAN to check what new tax deductions applied to her.

IN congratulating Briar on her new job, I told her I couldn’t emphasise too highly the need to keep records as required by the legislation and the Australian Taxation Office (ATO).

“A case was handed down last week and the Administrative Appeals Tribunal of Australia (AATA) based its decisions around the lack of documentation. There was no substantiation for the claims,” I said.

“For example, let’s look at phone deductions. If you buy a new phone outright you claim depreciation on the phone and not the cost of the phone. That is you write off the cost over three years. And then you adjust the depreciation for the work use of the phone.

“So how do you calculate the work use of the phone? First of all, you do not estimate the percentage that you think is how much you use the phone as you cannot prove that.

“You need to keep a log for a one month period of both your work and personal use of the phone. Some phone companies make this easy as they give you an itemised listing of all calls, others you may have to request the listing.

“Then you need to apply that percentage to the full year. If you cannot come up with a percentage then your claim is limited to $50.

“Similarly, you need to apportion your data usage and if you can’t do this your claim for the data is also limited to $50. You also need to apportion use of all your equipment if it is not used 100 per cent for work.”

I told Briar that another area that could confuse was car and other travel that was not reimbursed.

“If you claim car use and you travel less than 5000 kilometres in a year your substantiation requirement is to keep diary notes that indicate your need to use your car. You do not need to keep a log book,” I said.

“If you travel more than 5000 kilometres a year you need to keep a log book in the specified format. You can buy a log book in a stationery store and complete it each day and sign it.

“The other alternative is to use an electronic log book, which is my preference. In the recent case the AATA accepted that the taxpayer used his car for work purposes but he had not discharged the ‘burden of proof’ so his claim was limited.”

Another area of confusion was claimable travel costs.

“The ATO publishes a list of reasonable travel allowances,” I told Briar. “That list is for employers who pay a travel allowance. So you will need to keep receipts for all claimed travel expenses when you are away overnight. If you are away for more than five nights, you also need to keep a travel diary which can be in any suitable format. So you have to prove your claims and an estimate is not sufficient.”

Briar said: “Thanks again, Gail, I’m going home to devise a system for keeping my records.”

If you need help with record keeping, tax deductions or any other related matter, contact the friendly team at Gail Freeman & Co Pty Ltd on 6295 2844, email info@gailfreeman.com.au or visit gailfreeman.com.au

Disclaimer

This column contains general advice, please do not rely on it. If you require specific advice on this topic please contact Gail Freeman or your professional adviser.

Authorised Representative of Lifespan Financial Planning Pty Ltd AFS Lic No. 229892.