WorkSafe ACT visited five ACT schools in term one

THE ACT Education Directorate has confirmed five ACT public schools were visited in term one by WorkSafe ACT following concerns about safety and staff shortages.

These include Calwell High School, Amaroo School, Kingsford Smith School, Namadgi School and Wanniassa School.

Earlier this month, Calwell High was issued a prohibition notice by WorkSafe ACT following revelations that staff were being sworn at, assaulted and subject to sexualised behaviour. An Education Directorate spokesperson said they are continuing to work with WorkSafe regarding the notice.

Education Minister Yvette Berry has previously said the incidents reported at Calwell were “rare in ACT public schools.”

Faced with a motion of no-confidence against her, Minister Berry said “the Education Directorate will work through the notice that has been provided by WorkSafe with regards to the issues that have arisen at this school.

“We will continue to do that so that the school community can be assured that Calwell is a great and safe school.”

Minister Berry has faced vocal criticism from the opposition about the incident.

“I am devastated for our students, teachers and school communities who are enduring horrific conditions under the watch of this minister,” said Ms Lee.

“The minister has failed to ensure we have enough teachers, and the right school infrastructure to support our growing population, long before covid made the situation worse.”

The Education Directorate said in a statement, “the Directorate acknowledges the important role WorkSafe ACT plays in ensuring workplaces are as safe as they can be and is committed to working with WorkSafe where any opportunities for improvement are identified to ensure safe learning environments for all staff and students.

“The Education Directorate has formal mechanisms in place to reduce the risk of occupational violence against staff and support the work health and safety of our entire workforce and student population.”