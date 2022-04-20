WorkSafe investigates incident at child play centre

WORKSAFE ACT has launched an enquiry into a children’s play centre, after a child fell from “a significant height,” suffering minor injuries over the Easter long weekend.

Work Health and Safety (WHS) commissioner, Jacqueline Agius, expressed her shock at the incident and has offered her sympathy to the child and family.

“The safety of children must be of the utmost importance for operators of these facilities,” said Ms Agius.

“It is very distressing to know that a child was not kept safe from a significant fall. I wish a speedy recovery to the child and my best wishes to their family.

“Unfortunately, these incidents are more common than the ACT community realises and can cause much more severe injuries to children than in this case.

“We urge parents and carers to closely inspect these centres and supervise their children and notify us where risks to workers or children are not being taken seriously.”

WorkSafe says they are aware that some businesses ask parents or carers to sign a waiver that states the parent or carer is responsible for the supervision and safety of the child using the centre, but under WHS laws this is not correct.

“Persons conducting a business or undertaking (PCBUs) have a duty to ensure that workers and others at the workplace are not exposed to risks to their health and safety, this includes children at the premises,” said a WorkSafe statement.

“PCBUs must also ensure that they provide their workers with adequate training, instruction and supervision and have sufficient and current First Aid training and a Working with Vulnerable People card.

“Like any workplace, operators of children’s play centres must fulfil their WHS obligations. Falls from heights, even if they have not resulted in injury, are notifiable incidents and must be reported to WorkSafe ACT,” said Ms Agius.