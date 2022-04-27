WorkSafe issue safety alert following GTM incidents

WORKSAFE ACT issued a safety alert yesterday (April 27) following two incidents at Canberra’s Groovin the Moo (GTM) music festival.

On Sunday (April 24), a GTM worker fell from a height greater than five metres and suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries. WorkSafe ACT has advised that the worker has been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

In an unrelated incident, at the same event, a persons conducting a business or undertaking (PCBU) was issued a prohibition notice relating to an amusement park ride, due to record keeping inconsistencies.

WorkSafe ACT say an investigation into the worker’s fall is ongoing, and the amusement ride prohibition notice has been lifted.

Jacqui Agius, Work Health and Safety Commissioner, has said it’s great to see events come to the Territory, but it’s important everyone is able to celebrate safely.

“The terrible experience this worker has gone through shows how important work health and safety obligations are. I am just relieved this fall did not result in permanent injury or worse, because quite frankly, we are very lucky it didn’t,” said Ms Agius.

“WorkSafe ACT is committed to keeping Canberrans safe at work. We have so far conducted over 2900 workplace visits across the Territory this financial year and we encourage all workers and the Canberra community to speak up if their workplace doesn’t look safe or is not following safety procedures.”