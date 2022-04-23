Zed’s promising to build a veterans’ wellbeing centre

ALMOST on the eve of Anzac Day, Senator Zed Seselja is promising, subject to the Liberals being re-elected to government on May 21, $5 million for a new Veteran Wellbeing Centre in the ACT.

He said Veteran Wellbeing Centres, established in partnership with ex-service organisations, local health services or community organisations, helped better connect veterans to the extensive support and advocacy already available, with a strong focus on health and wellbeing.

Wellbeing centres were a key part of the Morrison government’s support for the Defence and veteran community in Canberra, and around the nation.

“The new centre will make it easier for veterans, their families and current service personnel to access health and wellbeing support, and help with finding work and assistance as they transition out of military life,” the senator said.

“It will also be a place where veterans can come together to link up with others in a similar position, which is so important.”

He said the centre would be available to all current and former serving Australian Defence Force members, including reservists, and their families.

Seselja’s pledge matches Labor’s promise late last month to also put $5 million into a new veteran wellbeing centre for the Queanbeyan region if it’s successful in the upcoming federal election.