A culture cruise to make your senses dance 

All aboard for the Culture Cruise,”a spectacular art tour and cruise to make your senses dance”, presented by Canberra’s award-winning dance company, Australian Dance Party.

JUMP aboard a captivating all-inclusive lake cruise and walking tour weaving together visual art, architecture, live dance and music, a theatrical guide and incredible local food and wine.

In connection with the Canberra Art Biennial, Canberra’s award-winning dance company, Australian Dance Party has created an experience to engage the senses, says ADP’s party leader and director Alison Plevey.

“Culture Cruise is an exclusive half day art immersion – memorable and sensorial – connecting destinations and revealing stories on the beautiful ancient lands of the Ngunnawal people, Canberra,” she says.

The tour invites audiences into a unique and integrated opportunity to travel on Lake Burley Griffin in the iconic “Gull” electric boat with Captain Jim, adventuring to two of Canberra’s premiere cultural destinations: The National Portrait Gallery and The National Museum of Australia, intertwined with live performance along a intriguing journey.

“ADP is a trailblazer creative company of Canberra, pushing the envelope of performance experiences in the past, creating work in unusual spaces such as Mt Majura Solar Farm, Mt Stromlo Observatory, a secret warehouse in Fyshwick and the Australian National Botanic Gardens. Culture Cruise adds to their repertoire of ambitious and adventurous work,” says Alison.

“In creating Culture Cruise we aimed to bring together and celebrate Canberra’s artistic offering, explore its national and local identities, its beauty in natural and designed forms, and share it through a new lens,” she says.

“We hope that audiences traveling on the water and walking together, feeling, seeing and listening to great artistic work, become connected and aware of the many layers of this place, including the significance of the Molonglo River (now Lake Burley Griffin) and it’s surrounds as important places in Ngunnawal culture.”

In creating Culture Cruise, Alison and co-director, Sara Black have worked in collaboration with dancers Yolanda Lowatta and Levente Szabo, actor Stefanie Lekkas and Patricia Hayes-Cavanagh, sound designer and acclaimed musician Creswick and costume designer, Aislinn King.

“The dancers and musicians have brought to life this journey through research in and with the spaces, discussion and teasing out themes of place, walking and sharing with Ngunnawal Elder Aunty Caroline,” says Alison.

“The tour is an engaging, entertaining yet contemplative few hours exploring histories, forms and futures. We have responded in particular to the newly launched exhibitions; ‘Who are You?’ at the National Portrait Gallery and ‘Great Southern Land’ at the National Museum.”

Included in the half day tour, is two lake cruises with performing guide, three dance and music performances, lunch at one-hat rated restaurant Waters Edge, local wine by Mount Majura Vineyard, and visits to the National Portrait Gallery and National Museum of Australia.

Performances are limited to 28 guests.

“Book your tickets to avoid missing out on this one-of-a-kind experience of the Lake, our cultural icons and great local performing artists,” Alison says.

“As Canberra’s activist dancing voice, Australian Dance Party creates dance experiences that mirror the complexity of our changing social, environmental and political context, drawing on the skilled artists,

ordinary and extraordinary spaces and experts within the ACT community.”

Culture Cruise departs National Museum Wharf, Lawson Crescent on Saturday, January 28 and February 4, 10.30am-3pm. Tickets via events.humanitix.com/culturecruise

Supported by: ACT Government (artsACT + Events ACT), National Portrait Gallery, National Museum of Australia, Lake Burley Griffin Cruises, National Capital Authority, Water’s Edge Restaurant Canberra, Molonglo Group, Maxim, AllInsure, Dionysus, Better Music, Atlas Physio, QL2 Dance, SOULution Yoga, Lorna Sim Photography, Ainslie +Gorman Arts Centres and Mount Majura Vineyard.