A place where anything for the young is possible

At Canberra Girls Grammar School (CGGS), students and staff work together to create a learning community that aims to provide an exceptional, holistic education, says principal TERRIE JONES.

“THIS is a place where we believe that for the young, anything is possible and we are grateful that our students bring to the school, all of the energy, enthusiasm, creativity and spirit that keeps all that is possible alive at CGGS” she said.

Mrs Jones joined CGGS as principal in Term 4 last year. She has more than 25 years of experience in education, from teaching in government and independent schools to studying across Australia, the UK and the US.

At her recent commissioning as principal, she spoke of her practice as an educator and leader.

“Teaching and leading for me has become about making space for the voices of children and young people and the good humans who work in schools and honouring their inner worth, their talents and gifts so that we can all thrive, together in a connected community designed to support us all to be our individually best selves,” she said.

“I vow to remain curious in this leadership role – curious about you, about this school and how we can improve and be better, curious about the world and how we can make meaning from it even when it is at its darkest and most complex.”

CGGS invites the community to join the Whole School Open Day on Thursday, March 16.

Mrs Jones said the Open Day would provide opportunities to explore the Early Learning Centre, Junior School and Senior School, and discover a school community that celebrated diversity, academic excellence and independence.

CGGS was a non-selective, independent Anglican school founded in 1926. It had an enrolment of about 1300 students, across the Early Learning Centre, Junior School and Senior School.

As an International Baccalaureate World School, offering the Primary Years Program, Middle Years Program, Diploma Program and ACT BSSS, students were challenged to not only think for themselves, but to learn a range of skills relating to ways of knowing, doing and being in the world.

“The Junior School provides an environment for students to feel safe, happy and respected through the strong relationships they form with teachers and peers where they’re encouraged to interact, collaborate and build agency,” said Peter McDonald, deputy principal, head of Junior School.

Tara Dunstall, the newly appointed deputy principal, head of Senior School, said she believed that holistically developing students ultimately led to better academic learning, a better experience at school, better mental and physical well-being and better people.

From a diverse range of co-curricular activities – from rowing and mentoring opportunities to signature programs such as Girls with Grit, The House and the Emerging Athlete Program – every student could develop their strengths within and beyond the classroom.

“It is incredibly rewarding to support students to develop their skills, values and confidence to set them on their chosen path,” she said. “Celebrating the success of their choices is a marvellous thing!”

CGGS Whole School Open Day, Thursday, March 16. Register at www.cggs.act.edu.au/opendays or contact the admissions team on 6202 6420 or admissions@cggs.act.edu.au