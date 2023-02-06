News location:

Assisted dying: the government seeks views

THE ACT government  wants to understand the community’s views about how a voluntary assisted dying model would work for Canberra.

To assist the consultation, a discussion paper has been released that provides information on the operation of voluntary assisted dying schemes in the Australian states, and presents some of the key questions the ACT should consider.

The government says it wants to hear from the community, but will also engage directly with health professionals and stakeholders.

Consultation will close on April 6, and will inform the development of the legislation, which is set to be introduced to the Assembly in the second half of 2023.

It is anticipated a parliamentary committee will review the legislation before the law is debated.

More information here.

