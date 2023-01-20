Bouquets for the important moments

Daniel Hines and Daniel Duvall of Hyacinth Bouquets were “honoured” to win the Outstanding Florist Award at the 2022 Canberra Local Business Awards.

HYACINTH Bouquets were “blown away” when they took home the Outstanding Florist Award in the 2022 Canberra Local Business Awards, says business partner Daniel Hines.

“We were up against some very well-known and more established florists!”

Daniel’s husband and florist, Daniel Duvall, was stood down from his job at Qantas when COVID-19 hit.

“While trying to figure out his next move, Daniel decided to follow his passion in floristry,” says Hines.

“He had been making funeral bouquets and other arrangements for family and friends for over 10 years and now had the time to switch his focus to something that inspires him.”

After studying floristry at CIT and launching the business online, Duvall opened his shopfront in the old Bungendore post office in June, 2021.

“Since moving to Bungendore the local community have embraced us wholeheartedly,” says Hines.

“Without the support of the Bungendore community we would not have been able to achieve what we have in such a short amount of time.

“Daniel takes pride in creating arrangements that are individual and meaningful for every customer.

“He is always honoured when asked by customers to contribute to life’s important moments. Through the good times and the not-so-good times he hopes to provide both joy and comfort through his work,” says Hines.=

Hyacinth Bouquets, 53 Gibraltar Street, Bungendore. Call 0403 916 058 or visit hyacinthbouquets.com.au