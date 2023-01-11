Estate planning’s up close and personal for Ashilpa

“It’s so important to ensure the earnings you’re working hard for go to the people you want to inherit”, says ASHILPA KHANNA.

WILLS and estate lawyer Ashilpa Khanna, from Capon and Hubert Lawyers and Mediators, says it’s the human element of working with a range of clients that she finds so rewarding in her role that she’s held for more than six years.

“I see a range of clients at different stages in their lives. Some are elderly or unwell, some are seeking advice due to receiving an inheritance but many of my clients are hard-working mums and dads who come to me to help prepare a plan to safeguard their money for their children’s futures,” she says.

Growing up in Fiji, Ashilpa had her sights on a legal career when she finished high school. She studied law at the University of the South Pacific in Suva before deciding, in her final year, to move to Australia and complete her degree at the University of Canberra. She completed her Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice at the ANU.

“Coming from a little island, Canberra seemed more like home than the big-city vibe of Sydney. During university I worked part time as a paralegal and loved experiencing the difference between studying and practising the law,” she says.

Once she was admitted as a lawyer in 2015, Ashilpa worked on a few contracts for the government, but discovered she much preferred private-sector legal work, where she could be at the forefront and work directly with clients.

At that time she met Ken Hubert, principal and respected lawyer at Capon & Hubert who invited Ashilpa to join the firm.

“Ken inspired me to establish my career at Capon and Hubert and focus my work on wills and estate planning,” she says.

“Wills and estate law is a vast area that can involve anything from drafting documents to running contentious claims in the court so you get a feel of all sides of the practice,” she says.

“There’s also superannuation, an area of law which is evolving rapidly.”

In order to better cushion any sudden tragedies that might occur in people’s families, Ashilpa firmly believes everyone should have an estate plan and it all starts with a will.

“Many of my clients come to me to prepare a will and feel relief. They tell me they have been putting off doing it for many years, but it’s so important to ensure the earnings you are working hard for go to the people you want to inherit,” she says.

“I have worked on lengthy, contested matters in the Supreme Courts of NSW and the ACT and, in contrast, I work with everyday mums and dads who are looking for simplified, straightforward answers and solutions to their estate planning.

“My clients want to make sure their loved ones are looked after.”

At Capon & Hubert Lawyers & Mediators, Ashilpa says great care is taken in providing expert and honest advice, ensuring each client is aware of the legal process and disclosing any upfront fees.

“Our staff are experienced in their fields and we take pride in knowing our clients,” she says.

“We will always use common sense, respect, courtesy and good judgement when dealing with clients.”

Ashilpa says she’s proud to represent a law firm with a work culture that’s professional and supportive.

“Capon and Hubert is one of the very few firms in Canberra that works like a tight-knit family,” says Ashilpa.

“Most of our staff have been working here for over four years, including myself, and some for as long as eight to 14 years.”

“I think that speaks volumes in terms of the management and directors we have – a very supportive work culture that can be rare in this competitive industry.”

Ashilpa says her professional ethos is to never take things for granted and focus on being disciplined and consistent in her work.

“It has its challenges, but sometimes people just need us to listen to them and be empathetic. For them, it can be the first time they are dealing with an estate and they could be in the depths of grief. I find it very rewarding to use my knowledge and experience to help guide people through difficult times.”

Capon and Hubert Lawyers and Mediators, first floor, 32-38 Townshend Street, Phillip. Email enquiries@chsol.com.au, call 6152 9203 or visit chsol.com.au