Expert help with the hardest job in the world

Children bring joy and excitement, but they also come with a big learning curve for parents. To offer some insights, we’ve spoken to people with expertise in getting you through these busy years.

To offer some practical insights, we’ve spoken to people with expertise in helping you make the most of these busy years.

Culturally safe and accessible maternity care

WINNUNGA Nimmityjah Aboriginal Health and Community Services’ midwifery program aims to remove barriers that prevent women from accessing maternity care by providing culturally safe, non-judgemental and flexible care, says CEO Julie Tongs.

“We focus on the clinical, cultural and spiritual needs of Aboriginal clients, families and the community and the midwifery program welcomed 68 babies into the community in 2020 and 2021,” says Ms Tongs.

“The midwifery team offers antenatal and postnatal care, community at home support, baby health checks, breastfeeding support, immunisations, and a range of women’s health services.

“Our midwives work closely with ACT hospitals, and assist in ensuring continuity of care between Winnunga Nimmityjah AHCS and hospital services”.

Ms Tongs says Winnunga also has a comprehensive child immunisation program they encourage patients to access.

“This also allows us to follow up on our patients’ progress with postpartum recovery, and to assist them with any needs in relation to caring for their infants,” says Ms Tongs.

“It is vitally important for high-risk clients to have access to Aboriginal specific, culturally appropriate midwifery services, as many choose not to access mainstream services without support.”

Winnunga Nimmityjah Aboriginal Health and Community Services, 63 Boolimba Crescent, Narrabundah. Call 6284 6222 or visit winnunga.org.au

Putting fun into oral treatments

HAPPY Faces Orofacial Myology owner and mum of two, Jaimee Stakelum, says she makes her treatments fun for children.

“I work primarily with children, but can make assessments from any age, to ensure the orofacial muscles including the lips, tongue, jaw and face are working properly,” she says.

“Orofacial” refers to the face and mouth region while “myology” focuses on muscles and how they work. It’s about treating problems of the face, jaw and mouth by working with patients’ muscles.

“​​This is achieved through prescribed non-invasive and painless exercises that can help to retrain and strengthen the orofacial muscles so that they can function properly during chewing, swallowing and especially at rest,” says Jaimee, who opened her business in June.

Her experience as a dental hygienist inspired her to pursue further study in orofacial myology.

“Having worked in this field, I am particularly interested in understanding what drives facial and dental development and giving children the best chance at ideal growth,” she says.

“The more I understood about what drives facial and dental development, the more I wanted to work.

“I work in correcting children’s mouths to ensure they can thrive to the best of their abilities.”

Happy Faces Orofacial Myology. Call 0472 775058 or visit happyfacesom.com.au

Giving kids a head start on their schooling

KIDSTART Southside Education and Activity Centre understands that the first five years of a child’s life are crucial for development, says owner Kristen O’Connor.

“Kidstart offers classes for children from five months to five years of age to develop them socially, physically, emotionally and intellectually,” she says.

Operating since 1996 and located in Wanniassa, Kristen says Kidstart offers three distinct and age-appropriate programs to ignite a love of learning.

The first program is for children under the age of three, to attend with an adult, and introduces them to music, stories and stimulating equipment.

The second program is a “Pre-Preschool” program for three and four-year-olds to attend by themselves before starting preschool.

“It has been amazing to see 21 years’ worth of kids and their families growing, loving, enjoying and benefitting from the program,” says Kristen.

The third program is Preschool PLUS. It’s designed for children to be involved alongside Preschool. The program is centred on phonics based literacy.

“We are passionate about developing a love of learning in each and every child.

“By allowing them to thrive in an educational setting and experience the joy in exploring and achieving, we hope learning will be a lifelong passion for all our Kidstart kids.”

Kidstart Southside Education and Activity Centre, 65 Sternberg Crescent, Wanniassa. For enrolment enquiries visit kidstart.com.au

Robyn takes art classes to the kids

ARTKIDS CEO and mother of two, Robyn Thurecht says she provides an alternative to the standard after-school care program with structured art classes for children that focus on developing skills across a range of mediums.

“We work onsite or in nearby community halls so parents don’t have to leave work to take their kids to another location,” she says.

The program is “for families who value art and drawing but don’t necessarily have the time or skills to share with their children at home”.

She offers two other classes, artTots and artTeens.

“ArtKids was born eight years ago around my kitchen table with a group of eight primary school kids, my sons included,” she says.

While pursuing visual arts at university as a mature-age student, Robyn decided she would teach the art class she wanted as a child.

“One of my favourite childhood photos – in that lovely sepia-toned ‘70s colour – is me aged four or five, in my painting smock made by my crafty mother, standing in front of a painting easel, brush in hand.

“For every child artist we teach each week, there is at least one frustrated parent who, like me, would have loved to attend a class like this when they were little. That’s why artAdults will be starting later this year.”

artKids, 17 Condamine Street, Turner. Call 0405 014180 or visit artkidscanberra.com

Building a connection through sport

NORTHSIDE Community Service has a strong focus on community engagement, hosting a diverse range of programs and events, says community development officer Lisa Navarro-Bustos.

The Service has recently been utilising the new community hub space in Margaret Hendry School, Taylor, for its early-childhood nature program.

“This space is great for families that are new to Taylor and looking for a community connection,” Lisa says.

In conjunction with Belconnen Arts Centre, the Northside Community Service will host a sports and wellbeing summer expo, with a variety of local sports and recreational groups, at the Amaroo Playing Fields from 3.30pm on February 10.

“With this event, we want to boost children’s participation in sports and recreation,” says Lisa.

“This is a come-and-try event where children will be able to get a taster for many different sports.

“Families are also able to register their child into their favourite sport at the event.

“Whether they’re into team sports, fitness classes, meditation or the great outdoors, there will be something on offer to deepen a connection to the region.”

Northside Community Service, 2 Rosevear Place, Dickson. Call 6171 8000, or visit northside.asn.au

Sensory development classes for babies

BABY Sensory is a multi-award-winning development program specifically designed for babies from birth to 13 months.

Owner Mia Cameron was inspired to bring Baby Sensory to Canberra when she learnt about the program from her Sydney-based sister who attended classes with her children.

Mia says that when her daughter was a baby, she wanted to do something similar but realised it wasn’t available locally.

“It’s a program that has been developed by child-development experts in the UK,” says Mia.

“The classes are 50 minutes and are filled with an incredible variety of sounds, smells, sights, textures, music, dance, singing and more.

“It’s a great way for parents to learn how to engage and play with their baby as well as the social aspect of meeting other parents and building connections.”

During the 10-week term, Mia says that babies go on a sensory journey designed to open up the baby’s world to the delights of massage, movement, visual stimulation, music, instruments, sign language, textures, puppet shows and more.

She says that every week is different and parents tell her how much they value being armed with new songs and activities to help entertain their baby and support their development at home.

Baby Sensory Canberra, visit babysensory.com.au/canberra-act. Classes are held at Weston and Jerrabomberra. A waitlist for term two classes, which begin in April, is now open.