Experts who know what’s what and what’s best

ARTHRITIS ACT can support people no matter what type of chronic pain condition they have, says CEO, Rebecca Davey.

“We have been growing slowly over the last six or seven years with a diverse range of services for pain management,” she says.

“We offer everything from educational talks to intensive care programs.

“People come to us because we know the condition. About 50 per cent of our staff live with chronic pain, so we understand how chronic pain can affect all parts of a person’s life.

“I am a registered nurse and midwife so health has been my life for quite some time.”

Rebecca says she worked in the hospital environment for 20 years before Arthritis ACT. “I had reached a point in my life where I couldn’t stand on my feet for eight to 12 hours

because of my chronic pain,” she says.

“So, getting involved in the arthritis community was the perfect fit for me.”

As an expert in the industry, Rebecca advises others to “always believe your clients, unquestioningly.”

“People can get really good at masking pain and putting on a brave face,” she says.

“In university, we are taught that eight out of 10 on the pain scale means the patient cannot walk, but that is not always true.”

Rebecca says: “We always listen to our clients and believe their reports of chronic pain.” Arthritis ACT, Pain Support & ME/CFS ACT, 170 Haydon Drive, Bruce. Call 1800 011041 or visit arthritisact.org.au