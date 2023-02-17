Experts who know what’s what and what’s best

Whether it’s advice on lifestyle, law or lollies, Canberra has an expert ready to help. No matter the challenge, there are experts all around ready to offer their insights. Here are some of the best…
THERAPY
Rebecca offers ‘unquestioning’ support for chronic pain
ARTHRITIS ACT can support people no matter what type of chronic pain condition they have, says CEO, Rebecca Davey.
“We have been growing slowly over the last six or seven years with a diverse range of services for pain management,” she says.
“We offer everything from educational talks to intensive care programs.
“People come to us because we know the condition. About 50 per cent of our staff live with chronic pain, so we understand how chronic pain can affect all parts of a person’s life.
“I am a registered nurse and midwife so health has been my life for quite some time.”
Rebecca says she worked in the hospital environment for 20 years before Arthritis ACT. “I had reached a point in my life where I couldn’t stand on my feet for eight to 12 hours
because of my chronic pain,” she says.
“So, getting involved in the arthritis community was the perfect fit for me.”
As an expert in the industry, Rebecca advises others to “always believe your clients, unquestioningly.”
“People can get really good at masking pain and putting on a brave face,” she says.
“In university, we are taught that eight out of 10 on the pain scale means the patient cannot walk, but that is not always true.”
Rebecca says: “We always listen to our clients and believe their reports of chronic pain.”
Arthritis ACT, Pain Support & ME/CFS ACT, 170 Haydon Drive, Bruce. Call 1800 011041 or visit arthritisact.org.au
CARE
Centre that supports client and the carer
BURRANGIRI Aged Care Respite Centre in Rivett is an ACT Health site operated by The Salvation Army, says centre manager Diah Octaviana.
“The centre supports ageing Canberrans and their carer, through overnight planned, emergency respite care and post-hospitalisation support,” she says.
“In addition, a day centre program operates Monday to Friday, where clients can attend for as many days as they require.
“The role of Burrangiri is to help the aged living in the community and for their carer who might need a break from that role. Burrangiri essentially serves as a fully equipped home-away-from-home, with registered nurses and carers onsite.”
Diah, who has been with the Salvation Army since 2013, says Burrangiri’s respite offers a sense of routine, consistency and community.
“On the weekend, clients are more than welcome to sit in the sunroom, do a puzzle or enjoy our lovely outdoor setting. The sunroom is equipped with reading materials, or they can have a chat with other people,” she says.
“The respite centre can also provide clients and their carers with a non-intimidating taste of residential care.
Diah says those caring for an ageing loved one will benefit from Burrungiri, which provides a safe, supportive environment for their loved one, while at the same time providing an opportunity for the carer to have a well-deserved break.
Burrangiri Aged Care Respite Centre, 1/7 Rivett Place, Rivett. Call 6288 1488 or visit agedcare.salvos.org.au
CONSTRUCTION
Building well builds a reputation
JOHANSEN Constructions strives to deliver excellent commercial services at the best possible price, says contract administrator, Ben Huang.
The company offers door, internal ceiling, internal and external wall packages as well as external façade and cladding services.
“We started in 2016 with one qualified carpenter, our now-director, Chris Johansen and one apprentice, our now-site manager,” he says.
“Together, they focused on residential carpentry works to build experience and a great reputation.
“After delivering exceptional results in this space, the company continued to expand and now has a great reputation within the commercial carpentry niche.”
“Our ultimate goal at Johansen is to build a long-lasting relationship with our clients.
“To achieve this, we always complete projects to the best of our ability, being fully committed to delivering the best results.
“We also make sure that our team feels appreciated, consistently praising them for their great work, which helps to create a healthy work environment for everyone involved in our projects.”
Ben advises beginners in the industry that “attitude makes a big difference”.
“Employers appreciate people who go out of their way to learn and better themselves,” he says.
Johansen Constructions has employment opportunities for qualified carpenters, project administrators and an estimator.
Johansen Constructions, Unit 5-8/18 Ogilvie Crescent, Queanbeyan. Call 0448 739823 or visit johansenconstructions.com
JEWELLERY
Josh is passionate about working with diamonds
UNIQUE Diamonds has traded in Canberra for nine years, and as of right now Unique Diamonds is trading from Kingston, says co-director Emily Bennett.
Her husband Josh has been working in the industry for 14 years.
She says Josh found a love for diamonds after working with his uncle in Melbourne.
“Josh has always really enjoyed his work, and is very passionate about diamonds, they are hypnotic,” says Emily.
Emily says the only way to learn about the gems and the metals is to get experience and get involved within the industry.
“Jewellery is a lovely industry, we are making engagement rings and wedding rings and once you get a taste it becomes a very happy, addictive industry to work in.
“Diamonds, especially, are very intricate, they are just mind blowing,” says Emily.
Unique Diamonds outgrew its Braddon store and Emily says the Kingston store is much larger “to help make all the magic happen”.
“So now we have a store in Melbourne and Kingston, and hopefully one day we can expand to Perth and maybe Brisbane,” she says.
Unique Diamonds, 64 Giles Street, Kingston. Call 6156 4278, or visit uniquediamonds.com.au
MECHANICS
Honesty is the best policy, says Raffy
CAR Mechanical Services in Fisher prides itself on honesty, says owner Raffy Sgroi.
“The first and most important thing for us is being upfront, we tell our customers what needs to be done so they aren’t unpleasantly surprised with costs,” she says.
Her husband, Charlie, has been working in the industry for more than 40 years, and says their award-winning business has been successful because of “the amount of work we do and how we look after our customers”.
“We work hard, we’re truthful and understanding with the customers, and we work to help a lot of communities,” says Charlie.
Raffy says Charlie describes it as “a beautiful, always changing industry”.
“He’s finding it more and more fun now, too, with lots of changes coming through with electric vehicles,” she says.
“Our advice to anyone who wants to join the industry is to persevere through both the good and bad times, and put your heart and soul into learning as much as you can.”
With Charlie adding that teamwork makes the dream work – “My wife knows I know how to run a workshop, and I know she knows how to do officework.”
Car Mechanical Services, Unit 2, 82 Kalgoorlie Crescent, Fisher. Call 6126 4111, or visit carmechanicalservices.com.au
EXERCISE
Pilates tailored to the individual
TAMMY-JO Hunter is the driving force behind Studio Pilates in Braddon, Gungahlin and Manuka, says co-owner, Simon Hunter.
“Tammy is a physiotherapist by trade with extensive experience in sports physio and rehabilitation,” he says.
“She is also a qualified pilates instructor, currently studying to train new instructors and continue the professional development of existing instructors.
“Our team of instructors are trained in anatomy and the specifics of reformer pilates to ensure they are well equipped to adapt workouts to all levels of mobility and ability.
“Instructors provide motivation and encouragement in the studio.
“The method of instruction is unique and enables individualised attention for technique correction and modification of exercises, matching the customer’s needs.
“Studio Pilates caters for all levels of fitness and all ages.
“The unique, reformer-based class can support people to gain strength and core stability through their 45-minute session.
“The program varies on a daily basis and is demonstrated via the Studio Pilates video network, providing visual and audio cues.”
Simon says the program can help the fit become fitter or aid in rehabilitation after an injury.
Studio Pilates. Visit studiopilates.com
THE LAW
Lawyers with compassion, empathy and efficiency
FINANCE director Rhonda Hubert says the staff at Capon and Hubert are proud that with them respect and courtesy always take priority.
Lawyers Ken Hubert, Ashilpa Khanna and Daryn Griffiths offer family law, conveyancing, wills and estate planning services.
“Ken Hubert is experienced in all areas of family law, including adoptions,” she says.
“He is an accredited mediator and has been practising with confidence and compassion in Canberra for 40 years.”
Rhonda says Ashilpa Khanna joined the firm in 2017 to work in wills and estate planning.
“At the time of your loss, we know you need people who understand the challenges of this time and Ashilpa is known for her empathy,” she says.
Since 2018, Daryn Griffiths has led the business’ conveyancing team, focusing on buying and selling residential and commercial properties, says Rhonda.
“He can also assist with matters regarding contracts for retirement village accommodation,” she says.
“Many of our clients have been coming to us for a long time and much of our client base comes through referral.”
Rhonda says this speaks to the confidence their clients and other professionals have in the team.
Capon and Hubert Lawyers and Mediators, first floor, 32-38 Townshend Street, Phillip. Call 6152 9203 or visit chsol.com.au
RETAIL
Sue says hemp can do ‘everything’
SOUTH Pacific Hemp is Canberra’s first all-hemp shop, says manager, Sue Booth.
“It was difficult for the owners to open initially in 2021 because hemp was considered a Class A narcotic,” she says.
“It’s time we moved away from hemp’s old reputation – hemp has strength, medicinal and nutritional value, and was first cultivated more than 10,000 years ago,” she says.
When Sue heard about the store opening, she did some research on hemp.
“I read all about it and thought ‘wow hemp is awesome!’. I quit my job in the public service because I loved hemp so much,” she says.
“Hemp can do everything from clothing to pet food to muesli.”
The store has a range of clothing and linen, fabrics and bedding, all made to promote wellbeing.
Sue says the store also sells salad dressings and a range of hemp flour, hemp protein and hulled hemp seeds that contain the highest-quality ingredients and are certified organic, vegan-friendly, gluten and GMO free.
“Hemp protects your skin by naturally filtering UV light. It also resists bacterial growth and breathes excellently, preventing odours, has four times the strength of cotton and it won’t weaken when washed,” she says.
“Hemp gives years of wear while its breathing ability, antibacterial and antiviral properties help promote good sleep.
“We have discounts on hand-dyed hemp cushions and Black Sheep’s organic hemp balms.”
South Pacific Hemp, 84 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick. Call 0431 318898 or visit southpacifichemp.com.au
FURNITURE
Tony knows his hardwood furniture
SINCE 2003, Timberland Furniture has provided the Canberra community with a beautiful range of Australian hardwood furniture, says owner, Tony Purdy.
“We have almost anything the home needs: bedding, dining suites, TV units, coffee tables, buffets and more.” he says.
Included is a range of Tasmanian Blackwood, one of Australia’s most beautiful and sought after timbers.
“Tasmanian Blackwood is a prestigious hardwood with a warm and natural colour,” he says.
“It can adorn different rooms of the house, and can be complemented by any piece of furniture. You can’t beat it as far as I’m concerned.”
Tony says his strong appreciation for Australian hardwood came from his short career in the NSW forestry commission.
He says size is often an issue for clients, so whether it’s a TV unit, bookcase or buffet table, Timberland Furniture can custom-make furniture to fit the space.
“We customise the size of a particular piece to meet the customer’s requirements and they choose the timber,” he says.
Timberland Furniture, 100 Barrier Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 7411, or visit timberlandfurniture.com
RETAIL
Ian’s calling all ‘lolly-lovers’
LOLLY Swagman has been eagerly exploring new tastes for nearly three decades, says owner, Ian Richardson.
Located in the heart of the Southern Highlands, the shop’s “a happy place with kids exploring exciting new tastes and older people reminiscing and sharing their old favourites. It stocks all-time favourite treats and the latest trending tastes from around the world,
“In the lolly world, things are always changing so we are constantly refreshing our knowledge, asking: What happened to those lollies?” he says.
“We’ve got American Reese’s, Hershey’s and candy corn, English bon bons and chocolates, sours and super sours, Dutch liquorice, Scottish tablet and our own Mrs Swag’s Fudge.
“I was a customer of Lolly Swagman for years before taking it over.
“There is a great tradition of lolly-loving in my family.
“My very first memory was by my grandad’s sick bed where he had piles and piles of sweets in metal tins.”
The business has a team of five employees with “a combined experience of more than 75 years,” says Ian. “The girls and I know what we’re talking about.”
Lolly Swagman, 11 Old Hume Highway, Berrima. Call 4877 1137, or visit lollyswagman.com.au
ROOFING
Jibran likes to be on top of roof problems
MANAGING director of Alpha Roofing Canberra Jibran Jamil says his team manages all roofing needs.
“We are your one-stop shop in Canberra when it comes to any kind of roof work you are looking to undertake,” he says.
“Our services for both metal and tiled roofs include but are not limited to new roofs, roof insulation, maintenance, leak detection and repair, guttering and gutter guards, fascias, rebedding and repointing as well as full roof restoration.”
With a guaranteed seven-day quote timeframe and 14 days lead time from quote acceptance, Jibran says that Alfa Roofing Canberra pride themselves on great service, highest standards, creative solutions and a professional team.
“We provide solutions which a normal roofer wouldn’t think about! We think outside the box to make sure you get the best solution as no two roofs are the same,” he says.
Alpha Roofing Canberra, call 0458 807 882 or visit alpharoofingact.com.au
WILDLIFE
Getting up close and personal with animals
TARALGA Wildlife Park offers close-up and personal animal experiences, making it the perfect outing for the whole family, says owner John Stafford.
Just a 90-minute drive from the heart of Canberra, John says the park features a collection of native and exotic animals including waterfowl, parrots, dingoes, bettongs, emus, wallabies, deer, llamas, alpacas, miniature horses and many more.
“Children can interact with a wombat, lamb and guinea pigs in the friendship farm or make friends with sheep, goats or Poco the red deer in the walking area,” says John.
“The park also offers drinks and light meals or you can pack a picnic and enjoy the seated area or the large spanse of grassed area while the children play on the park equipment overlooking the lake.
“We also cater for birthday parties, Christmas parties and other special events.”
Excitingly, John also says they’ve recently welcomed two new quokkas to the park.
“These wonderful little creatures, about the size of a domestic cat, are found in south-west WA,” says John.
“Mainly nocturnal, we find the quokkas are still quite active and readily seen during the day.”
Taralga Wildlife Park, 257 Bannaby Road, Taralga. Call 0419 014540 or search Taralga Wildlife Park on Facebook.
