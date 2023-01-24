Free light show on the lake for all the family

How do I get to the event?

Parking in the National Triangle is FREE after 5pm, and on weekends and Public Holidays. Drivers should be sure to park safely and legally at all times. Infringements will be issued to drivers who park on the grass.

If you plan on driving, there are a large number of accessible carparks – See parking map

If you’re catching public transport Route 6 and Route 2 runs along King Edward Terrace, which is in the vicinity of the event.

E-scooters: Commonwealth Place is a no-ride zone, there will be designated e-scooter parking on either side of the event area.

What should I bring to the event?

You may want to bring a picnic blanket to sit on, as well as any snacks or beverages you’d like to enjoy during the event.

Lights on the Lake is an outdoor event with main viewing area in open space – please wear appropriate clothing.

Will there be food and drinks available at the event?

Yes, there will be night markets featuring food, drinks, and crafts available at the event. The Jetty and Water’s Edge will be operating at Commonwealth Place, as well as ample food and drink options at the market.

Is the event suitable for families?

Yes, the event is suitable for all ages and is a great opportunity for families and friends to come together and enjoy the beautiful setting of Lake Burley Griffin.

Where can I find more information about the event?

For the latest event information, updates and reminders please check Eventbrite and the NCA website.

First aid?

A first aid tent will be located at Commonwealth Place.

Will there be security on-site?

Yes, roving security will monitor crowds and alcohol consumption.

What happens during bad weather?

The show will proceed, unless there is an electrical storm.

Can I bring my pet?

Due to the large crowds expected at Lights on the Lake, it is not advisable to bring a pet to this event.