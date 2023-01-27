From the ‘clean waters’, a growing city grows

In this sponsored post, “CityNews” speaks with experts in the Queanbeyan region who are passionate about what they do.

IT is believed that the traditional Aboriginal people first arrived in Queanbeyan around 20,000 years ago, according to the Queanbeyan-Palerang Library.

Its website says that with two major rivers flowing through the area, it was an ideal settlement point with the rivers providing rich food sources in the form of fish, shellfish, waterfowl and edible roots.

The interfluvial country provided good grazing for emu, kangaroo and wallaby. Queanbeyan is on Ngambri/Ngunnawal land.

While searching for the Murrumbidgee River, Joseph Wild, James Vaughan and Charles Throsby Smith came across the present location of Queanbeyan. They were the first non-indigenous people to see the present location of Queanbeyan when they discovered the junction of the Molonglo and Queanbeyan Rivers about two kilometres from the present town on December 8, 1820.

The first use of land at Queanbeyan was by an unauthorised occupant Timothy Beard, who called his property “Quinbean”, which is thought to be an Aboriginal word for “clear water”. This gave the city its modern name, Queanbeyan.

With the increasing population during the 1830s, agitation for the establishment of a courthouse and post office led to a post office at Queanbeyan being established in 1836, followed by the appointment of a resident magistrate and the establishment of a court in 1837.

Queanbeyan was formally proclaimed as a settlement on September 28, 1838.

In 1841 there were three brick buildings and seven wooden buildings in Queanbeyan. There were 372 residents in 1851 and 526 in 1861 and Queanbeyan was the service centre of the district. There were three large stores and two hotels. Another six inns were doing business on the roads leading out of the town. There were two steam mills and a new hospital was being erected.

There were three churches – Christ Church, St. Gregory’s and the Methodist Church – and schools were in existence at both Christ Church and St. Gregory’s. A newspaper, “The Golden Age”, was founded by John Gale in 1860. The new courthouse was built in 1860 on Monaro Street.

During the 1860s communications were improved by the extension of the telegraph line from Braidwood to Queanbeyan which opened in 1864 and the approach of the railway which reached Goulburn in 1869. In 1869 the Queanbeyan Post and Telegraph offices were combined and the first permanent post office was opened at the corner of Monaro and Lowe Streets in 1880.

The library website writes that the first official train reached Bungendore on March 4, 1885, but engineering difficulties and the need to construct two large bridges delayed the opening of the section to Queanbeyan until September 8, 1887.

Queanbeyan’s fourth church, St. Stephen’s Presbyterian Church opened in 1874 and its second bank, the Bank of NSW, opened in 1878. A new public school was built in 1877. Construction of St. Benedict’s convent and boarding school run by the Good Samaritan sisters was begun in 1880.

In February 1885 Queanbeyan was proclaimed a municipality and at the first elections in April, 1885, nine aldermen were selected from 14 candidates and John James Wright became the first mayor.

The first bridge across the Queanbeyan River was opened in 1858 but closed in 1899. Another bridge opened in 1900, which was later replaced by a new bridge in 1974. The adjacent weir and the Suspension Bridge were opened in 1901. The Suspension Bridge was destroyed by the flood of 1925 and a replacement was built in 1938.

The building of Canberra created new avenues for employment and stimulated business and housing development. The recommencement of the building of Canberra in 1921 resulted in a second boom in Queanbeyan when many new buildings were erected.

Benefits resulting from the expansion of the early 1920s included supply of electricity (1920) and water (1926).

By 1972 the population had risen to more than 15,000.

The city had proved that while it was in close proximity to Canberra it was an independent entity and Queanbeyan was proclaimed a city on July 7, 1972. Now, in 2023, the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council has a population of 64,000.

New developments at Googong and in the Jerrabomberra Valley make Queanbeyan one of the fastest growing centres in NSW.

Kristy leads the charge for ‘integrity and honesty’

QUEANBEYAN’s federal member of parliament Kristy McBain says that in the lead up to the last election, people across her electorate, Eden-Monaro, and across the country were “loud and clear about their desire to see integrity and honesty restored in Canberra”.

“Since Labor formed government, we have been working tirelessly to ensure integrity and accountability is brought back to the centre of our democracy,” she says.

“The Albanese government delivered in its commitment to legislate a powerful National Anti-Corruption Commission before the end of 2022. By the middle of this year, that body will be in action – a powerful, independent and transparent commission with the powers of a royal commission to investigate serious or systematic corruption across the federal public sector.

“For too long we have seen bodies like the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, there as a check on government decisions, be subject to partisan appointments and the potential for politicisation. Our government has made a tough decision to scrap the body to provide and will move to establish a new tribunal with merit-based appointments to ensure, not only a transparent approach but to help restore this important function for review of decisions.

“This is part of our commitment to never waste a day in government – there is simply too much to do. I look forward to continuing to stand up for our community and deliver for the people of Eden-Monaro.”

Get in touch with Kristy McBain on 6284 2442 or email kristy.mcbain.mp@aph.gov.au

Crocodile rocking down by the river

DARREN Percival, from Bungendore, and the Canberra Symphony Orchestra, will make up Queanbeyan’s own Elton John tribute band when the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) hosts the seventh annual “Music on the River” at Queen Elizabeth II Park.

Community events officer Melissa Aitchison says: “This year we are bringing a slight twist to our usual performance from the Canberra Symphony Orchestra.

“The catchy melodies of Elton John will take over our annual open-air concert”

There will be opening performances from Durella Street Dudes, Canberra Harmony Chorus and Woodface.

Melissa encourages people to have their next “family day out” by the Queanbeyan River at 3pm, on February 4.

The next day at 10am the QPRC is hosting the first Bungendore Multicultural Festival at Mick Sherd Oval to “celebrate the diversity and vitality of the area”.

“This will be a smaller version of the Queanbeyan festival with lots of food and lots of amusement, activities for the kids and market stalls,” says Melissa.

The “original” Queanbeyan Multicultural Festival will also have food, dance, music and markets at Queanbeyan Park, 10am, on March 5.

“At this year’s festival, there will be two stages of performances,” says Melissa.

qprc.nsw.gov.au/Community/Events

Something on stage to suit everyone

THE 2023 season at The Q – the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre – presents “a mix of classics and new works with tons of music and comedy,” says artistic director, Jordan Best.

When collating the season, Jordan says she “looked at what people want.”

“We went heavy on entertainment, selecting shows that are gripping and exciting,” she says.

The Q’s membership program “saves on every ticket of the season with 10 per cent off at the bar,” she says.

“In this season there is lots of comedy.

“‘Puffs’ is silly and fun and ‘Garry Starr Performs Everything’ is ridiculous and fun.”

For the kids, Roald Dahl’s “The Twits” is brought to the stage.

“I am very excited to introduce a book I loved as a kid to the younger generation,” says Jordan.

There is a focus on local and smaller projects with “Little Women”, “Legacies” and “Triceratop”.

“When Adam Deusien pitched ‘Triceratop’, a gay dinosaur, climate change love story, I thought, ‘I must have that!’” she says.

“We are also extremely lucky to host ‘Prima Facie’ for one night – if you haven’t seen it before, it will blow you away!

“The 2023 season “has something to suit everyone.”

Here it is:

“Prima Facie”, April 19.

“Puffs”, May 11-20.

“Little Women”, June 8-17.

“The Twits”, July 13-15.

“Gary Starr Performs Everything”, June 3.

“Legacies”, August 2-5.

“Triceratop”, November 24-25.

The Q, 253 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan. Call 6285 6290 or theq.net.au

Accessible and innovative legal services

BAKER Deane and Nutt (BDN) is one of the oldest law firms in NSW, having been established for more than 160 years and providing expert advice with a personal touch, says partner Lorraine White.

With two offices, one in Canberra and another in Queanbeyan, BDN operates across NSW, ACT and Commonwealth jurisdictions.

Lorraine says the firm prides itself on being accessible, responsive, and innovative.

“Excellent staff, technology and systems ensure clients receive prompt, reliable and effective legal services,” she says.

Lorraine says BDN has managed the business of the firm through the COVID-19 pandemic well.

“Our systems and skilled staff have allowed us to continue providing legal services to our clients throughout the pandemic, including when our staff have been working from home,” she says.

“We have not needed to close our doors at all, and have been busier than ever.

“Our staff were already set up to work remotely. Over the past few years we have effectively conducted client meetings and court attendances from both our offices and from home.

“BDN has embraced the new and hopefully ongoing efficiencies that have been developed during the pandemic.”

Baker Deane and Nutt, Level 1, 1 Farrell Place, Civic (call 6230 1999) and 260 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan (call 6299 3999), bdn.com.au

Traditional tile finishes make a comeback

TILE trends have turned to warmer colours and textures blended with classic chevron, herringbone and encaustic looks, says Rivoland Tiles general manager James Hibberson.

“Finishes often seen as traditional are making a comeback, with reinvigorated style and colour,” he says.

“Terrazzo and marble styles are available with so many great options and attributes that they can work with almost any space.”

With showrooms and trade stores in Queanbeyan and Mitchell, the flagship store in central Queanbeyan sits across from a beautiful park, close to cafes, restaurants and shops, servicing people from regional NSW and the coast, James says.

He says Rivoland Tiles is a proud family-owned business, built on a strong ethic of customer service and product choice.

“We’re one of the largest stockists on the east coast importing unique and exclusive products from Italy, Spain and China, allowing our customers the best choice and competitive prices,” he says.

“If customers have found something they like online, ask us about it. We’re more than happy to help them source that perfect tile.

“Our customers make what we do, what we love to do. Working on all aspects of tiling from repairing a sill tile to supplying developments, no two days are ever the same.

“Best of all, the people of Queanbeyan are great.”

Rivoland Tiles, 100 Crawford Street. Call 6297 4510 or visit rivoland.com.au

If it’s glass, Nigel can sort it out

TOSCAN Glass was established in 1999, but Nigel Denford took ownership three years ago.

“Not only do we specialise in colourful splashbacks, we also do shower screen repairs and replacements and general window repairs,” he says.

“Basically, if it has glass I can sort it out.

“I’ve been in the industry for the past 25 years and have extensive knowledge of new and old trends.”

Nigel, who can also do leadlight repairs, says Toscan offers work in residential or commercial settings, and undertakes “special projects” including feature panels and water features.

“It’s custom and one-off work,” says Nigel.

“We work with architects and interior designers for custom jobs, which is something most other glass shops just can’t do. Not like we do.”

Toscan Glass, 5 Chapman Street, Queanbeyan. Call 6284 2255 or visit toscanglass.com.au