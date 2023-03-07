Gas far from cooked as energy role, says PM

By Andrew Brown in Canberra

PRIME Minister Anthony Albanese has affirmed gas projects will still play a role alongside renewable energy, despite a Greens calls to scrap fossil fuel projects for the party to back the safeguard mechanism.

The mechanism would lead to the biggest 215 polluters being forced to cap their emissions, with companies that breach the limit required to buy carbon offsets or trade their emissions with other firms.

It is a key plank of the government’s effort to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

A Senate inquiry report recommended parliament pass the mechanism, but the Greens have said the scheme would lead to an increase in pollution from coal and gas.

Greens leader Adam Bandt has not said whether the party would back the proposal, because of concerns over its implementation.

The prime minister told the “Australian Financial Review’s” Business Summit gas projects were needed.

“(Businesses) want to move towards renewables and to power them but they need the firming capacity of gas,” he told the summit on Tuesday.

He said standing in the way of the safeguard mechanism being approved by parliament would have a “negative impact”.

“Then you’re not actually helping the transition,” Mr Albanese said.

Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen remains confident of parliament passing plans to cap emissions, despite the crossbench concerns.

“The opportunity for the parliament is to seize or squander this chance to get emissions down by 205 million tonnes,” he told ABC Radio on Tuesday.

“This is the only opportunity we have to get emissions down in our largest industrial emitters… if we don’t seize this opportunity, we will not be on track to do the sorts of things that we can do as a country.”

Mr Bandt has challenged the government to come to the negotiating table with a list of concessions in order to ensure the safeguard mechanism’s success.

In their dissenting report to the Senate inquiry, the Greens urged the government to rule out new coal and gas plants.

“The evidence from this inquiry is clear. Under Labor’s safeguard mechanism, actual pollution from coal and gas goes up and the climate crisis gets worse,” the report said.

“Given the danger that new coal and gas projects pose to a stable climate and a safer society, this bill and legislative instruments should not pass in their current form.”

While the Greens are still locked in negotiations, the party is set to force the government to release modelling on how emissions would rise for new coal and gas projects brought into the safeguard scheme.

The government denied the request during an inquiry, claiming public interest immunity, but the Greens will seek to overturn the immunity claim through a Senate vote.

The vote is likely to be successful, with it having coalition backing, forcing the minister to hand over the documents by Thursday.

Mr Bowen says the Greens’ ban on new fossil fuel projects would be “irresponsible”.

“That’s their view, but it’s an offer, not an ultimatum. (Mr Bandt) is happy to have good faith talks. We’ve had those and we’ll continue to have them.”

The minister said gas and fossil fuels would still have a role to play as part of a transition to a target of 82 per cent of the energy grid being renewable by 2030.

He said the safeguard mechanism would be necessary to ensure large polluters could bring down their emissions.

“What we are doing is providing that incentive and that certainty for firms to make the investments in onsite abatement,” Mr Bowen said.