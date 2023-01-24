In the market for a new pair of frames?

Now could be the perfect time to update your glasses, say optometrist DAMIEN LONGERGAN and practice manager ROSS COLLINS.

DO you know when your private health cover changes benefit years?

“Most health funds have moved to changing at the end of the calendar year,” says Ross Collins, practice manager at Evolve Optometry.

“For members of those health funds, it means that we are now in a new benefit year and your extras are available to use again if you used it last year.

“Most of the funds don’t allow your benefit to accrue, so you can’t have an increased benefit by not using your cover the year before. This means now could be the perfect time to update your glasses.”

Optometrist Damien Lonergan says that having an accurate pair of spectacles is very important in making sure you get the maximum benefit from them.

“Equally important though is having spectacle frames that you like.

“The most accurate spectacles possible won’t make an uncomfortable frame comfortable, nor will it make a frame you no longer like the look of look better.

“If you aren’t happy with your current glasses, why not have a look at new options and see if you can find something that suits you better?”

Ross, who has spent years in the optical industry gaining the experience to be able to find suppliers with quality products and support, personally chooses all the frames Evolve stocks.

“So you can be comfortable that we are confident in both the quality of the frames and the support, should anything go wrong,” he says.

“Our frames were not chosen by someone in Sydney or Italy or England, rather the range of styles and colours we have were selected by me, onsite, here in Gungahlin, in order to better meet the needs of our local clients.

“Why not come and see our range to see for yourself. We might have the perfect frames that make your spectacles work for you.

“If you have private health cover, mention this article and get $50 off complete spectacles*.”

Collins and Lonergan Evolve Optometry is an independently owned optometrist located opposite Coles, inside Gungahlin Village.

Call 6189 5891 or visit evolveoptometry.com.au to book an appointment.

*Terms and conditions apply, ask in store for details.