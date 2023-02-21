Lost bushwalkers found alive and well

By Maureen Dettre in Sydney

TWO hikers who spent six nights in the bush after becoming lost in the NSW Blue Mountains have emerged unscathed from the ordeal.

Alfred Zawadzki, 69, and Klaus Umland, 81, left Dunphy’s campground in the Megalong Valley on Wednesday, telling a friend they would return on Friday.

The alarm was raised on Sunday, sparking an extensive search involving rescue squad police, PolAir, Rural Fire Service officers, NSW Ambulance Special Operations and the SES, as well as an Australian Maritime Search and Rescue plane.

Police say the men were found tired but in good health around 1am on Tuesday, near Mobbs Swamp, about 13 kilometres from where they set off for their walk.

Mr Umland said the pair got lost and made slow progress because the established bush tracks they were using had become overgrown.

“There used to be some really good tracks in here,” he told ABC TV on Tuesday.

“They are nearly all overgrown now from all the rain and fires we have had and washouts,” he said.

Neither of the men had any apparent injuries but were being assessed by paramedics.