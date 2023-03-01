Man accused of murder extradited from India

THE man suspected of murdering Queensland woman Toyah Cordingley more than four years ago has landed in Australia after being extradited from India.

Rajwinder Singh touched down in Melbourne with a Queensland police escort on a Qantas flight from Delhi about 12.40pm on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old will be taken to a magistrates’ court, where Queensland police will apply to extradite him north to be questioned over the alleged murder of Ms Cordingley.

The 24-year-old’s body was found in sand dunes after she took her dog for a walk on Wangetti Beach, north of Cairns, in October 2018.

Mr Singh, who is an Australian citizen, boarded a flight to India hours later, triggering a four-year manhunt that ended with his arrest in Delhi in December 2022.

He had previously worked as a nurse and lived in Innisfail with his wife and three children.

The police hunt for Mr Singh was boosted after the Queensland government posted a record $1 million reward last November for information leading to his capture.

Mr Singh’s extradition from India had been imminent and Queensland police confirmed on Wednesday it was under way in partnership with the Australian Federal Police, Commonwealth Attorney-General’s Department and Indian government.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was thankful that a police investigation had led to Mr Singh’s extradition and a chance for justice.

“It has been phenomenal to track this person down in India and to do the extradition here,” she told reporters in Rockhampton.

“And hopefully it will give Toyah’s family a sense of comfort to know that the police did everything within their means for justice.”