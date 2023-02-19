Man without helmet dies after being flung from e-scooter

By Farid Farid in Sydney

Police say the 44-year-old man was riding the scooter in the suburb of Wilton about 11pm on Saturday when it clipped the gutter and he was thrown to the ground.

The man suffered a serious head injury, with friends and family conducting CPR until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived.

He was taken to Campbelltown Hospital in a critical condition but died overnight, police said on Sunday.

Police have been told the man was not wearing a helmet.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the crash and a report will be prepared for the coroner.