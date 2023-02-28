Nats’ Nicole gets big smile from Labor’s web page

FORMER Labor member for Monaro Steve Whan has magnanimously stepped into the breach for a last-minute run for the NSW state seat Monaro, after pre-selected Terry Campese suddenly withdrew on February 17.

Campese, a former Raiders captain, stepped aside after footage from a private sex-themed party went viral and questions were raised over his friendship with a convicted drug dealer.

Candidate Whan is saying the right things (“It’s been a tough decision because obviously I have been here before”) and doing the right things (“My new candidate Facebook page is here if you would like to follow it”).

But, oh no, there among his listed Facebook friends is a lovely (“CityNews”) photo of former Queanbeyan mayor, the berobed and smiling Tim Overall with his wife Nichole.

That’s the same Nichole Overall, the National incumbent and first female member in the seat’s history, that will need an 11 per cent swing to see her off. Mrs O has been campaigning for a year now and, with March 25 looming, is getting around the electorate at breakneck speed determined not to leave too much furniture for Mr Whan to save.