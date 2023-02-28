News location:

Canberra CityNews

Nats’ Nicole gets big smile from Labor’s web page

Here’s candidate Steve Whan’s shiny new Facebook page.

FORMER Labor member for Monaro Steve Whan has magnanimously stepped into the breach for a last-minute run for the NSW state seat Monaro, after pre-selected Terry Campese  suddenly withdrew on February 17. 

Oops, there’s the member for Monaro (Nichole Overall) on the Labor candidate’s webpage.

Campese, a former Raiders captain, stepped aside after footage from a private sex-themed party went viral and questions were raised over his friendship with a convicted drug dealer.

Candidate Whan is saying the right things (“It’s been a tough decision because obviously I have been here before”) and doing the right things (“My new candidate Facebook page is here if you would like to follow it”).

But, oh no, there among his listed  Facebook friends is a lovely (“CityNews”) photo of former Queanbeyan mayor, the berobed and smiling Tim Overall with his wife Nichole.

That’s the same Nichole Overall, the National incumbent and first female member in the seat’s history, that will need an 11 per cent swing to see her off. Mrs O has been campaigning for a year now and, with March 25 looming, is getting around the electorate at breakneck speed determined not to leave too much furniture for Mr Whan to save.

 

One Response to Nats’ Nicole gets big smile from Labor’s web page

Christine Lauder says: February 28, 2023 at 6:20 pm

Nichole’s margin (more correctly the Barilato margin) was reduced to 5.5% at the by election. Not insurmountable at all!

Reply

